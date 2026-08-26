5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken-Fried Steak and Mashed Potatoes, According to Diners

Diners reveal where to find top-rated country-fried steak with creamy gravy and sides.

When it comes to true comfort food classics, it doesn’t get much better than chicken-fried steak (also known as country-fried steak). Made from a tenderized steak breaded and fried to golden perfection, this savory dish is usually served with mashed potatoes and gravy for the ultimate down-home Southern treat. Whether for breakfast lunch or dinner, there’s never a bad time for chicken-fried steak and creamy mashed potatoes. If you’re in the mood for a meal guaranteed to satisfy, here are five chains with the best dishes, according to diners.

Sunliner Diner

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sunliner Diner is a gorgeous 1950s-themed chain featuring Country Fried Steak for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The lunch/dinner option is made from beef steak topped with house-made white gravy, served with green beans and mashed potatoes with gravy. “The food was actually really good – great biscuits and one of the best country fried steaks I’ve had!” one diner said. “You can even order a milkshake with your breakfast if that’s your thing.”

Cotton Patch Cafe

Cotton Patch Cafe diners can get delicious Chicken Fried Steak on Mondays: Crispy hand-battered steak, scratch-made cream gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, bacon green beans. “Amazing chicken fried steak at Cotton Patch,” one diner shared. “We got the chicken fried steak with Mac and cheese and the loaded mashed potatoes… Now the star of the show, the chicken fried steak. I have never had one to tender, it was as if it was butter. It was absolutely amazing.”

PoFolks

The Kuntry-Fried Steak at PoFolks is served with mashed potatoes and topped with a rich creamy gravy (there’s also a sandwich version). “I ordered the country fried steak and when say it was butter man let me tell you,” one fan raved. “The country fried steak was so tender you cut it with a plastic spoon. Along with that I ordered mashed potatoes and mac and cheese and they both were out of this world good.”

Perkins American Food Co.

The Country Fried Steak at Perkins is made with a lightly breaded steak topped with country-style cream gravy and served with two dinner sides, including mashed potatoes. “Country Fried Steak at Perkins! I think I died and went to heaven!!” one fan said, sharing a picture of their meal on Facebook.

Colton’s Steak House

Colton’s Steakhouse diners love the Country Fried Steak, battered and fried “country-style”. This steak comes with the choice of white pepper or mushroom gravy, with the option to add mashed potatoes. “Wish we had one of these closer to home, best country fried steak that I have ever had,” one fan said.