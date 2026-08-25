Taco Bell regulars reveal the menu items they order again and again.

Taco Bell has a serious cult following of die-hard, repeat customers. I know a handful of people who will stand by the South of the Border fast food joint as the best of all the drive-thrus, and make at least once monthly late-night pilgrimages there for a full bag of goodies. If you aren’t a regular and aren’t sure what to order at the ‘Bell, we have got you covered. Here are the 7 best Taco Bell orders, according to regulars.

Cheesy Gordita Crunch

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cheesy Gordita Crunch is a flatbread hard shell taco that fans order on repeat. “I have been eating them for YEARS, through multiple jobs. No matter what happens, cheesy gordita crunch always got me!” says a fan. “I will always park in the parking lot and eat it immediately so I actually get the crunch. Hot melty cheese, soft layer, crunchy. The rest can wait the 7 minute drive home. I dip the next bite im going to take in nacho cheese then give it some fire sauce. I dont think theres a single better bite in all of fast food,” another said.

Chili Cheese Burrito

“Chili cheese burrito,” AKA the Chilito, is another popular item, per Redditors. “First time I tried them I ordered 11 and ate them all,” another added. “Aka the chilito,” one noted. “Chili cheese burrito, it seems a little dirty to me, but it is so good,” another agreed.

Double Beef Burrito

Another popular order? “Currently: double beef burrito, add pico, grilled. Alternatively, double beef burrito, swap steak, add Chipotle sauce, grilled,” a regular suggested. “Thanks! Also that sounds so bomb!” another said.

Chalupas

Chalupas are another reliable favorite. “Chalupa supreme never fails me,” one said. “Nacho cheese chalupa,” added another. “Chicken or steak chalupa,” a third suggested. potle sauce, grilled,” one suggested. “Thanks! Also that sounds so bomb!” another said.

Crunchwrap Supreme

The Crunchwrap Supreme, a warm flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, warm Nacho Cheese sauce, a crispy tostada shell, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream, folded into the Bell’s signature Crunchwrap form and grilled to go, is a can’t-miss item. “The Crunchwrap Supreme has been my go to for years,” says a Redditor.

Cinnabon Delights

The Taco Bell Cinnabon Delight, “warm donut holes dusted in cinnamon sugar and filled with Cinnabon® cream-cheese frosting,” is a guilty pleasure. ” I would eat a dozen of these in a heartbeat,” writes a Redditor. Another argues they are “probably the best thing on the menu.”

Baja Blast

Don’t forget to wash it all down with Baja Blast, the tropical lime-enhanced Mountain Dew served on tap at Taco Bell. “I started working at Taco Bell just to get a river of Baja Blast,” one person joked.