5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Bruschetta, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal five chain restaurants serving standout bruschetta.

Besides pasta, one of the most satisfying things to order at an Italian restaurant is bruschetta. It has the perfect balance of crunchy toasted bread with fresh, juicy tomatoes, bold garlic, basil, and rich olive oil. It’s a staple at Italian spots, and the simplicity allows each ingredient to really shine. “Great bruschetta is all about good bread and fresh ingredients,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The bread should be toasted enough to provide a crisp base while still having some chew, and the tomato topping should be bright, juicy, and seasoned with good olive oil, garlic, and fresh herbs.” He adds, “Keep it simple and let those ingredients do the work.” To highlight the best spots, Chef Dennis shares his top five chain restaurants with standout bruschetta.

Bertucci’s

Bertucci’s keeps its bruschetta firmly in the appetizer category, making it an easy choice before one of the restaurant’s pizzas or pasta dishes. It’s a familiar option for diners who want to start with something Italian without committing to a heavier appetizer. “Bertucci’s Bruschetta keeps the Italian classic centered around fresh tomatoes, herbs, garlic, and toasted bread,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s a simple appetizer, but when the tomatoes are flavorful and the bread has that perfect crispness, it’s a great way to start an Italian meal.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

At Maggiano’s, the Tomato Bruschetta fits naturally into the restaurant’s lineup of shareable Italian appetizers. It’s a straightforward pick for the table, particularly if you’re looking for something to pass around before the main course arrives. “Maggiano’s combines juicy tomatoes and Italian seasonings over toasted bread for a classic appetizer that’s fresh and flavorful,” Chef Dennis explains. “The contrast between the crisp bread and bright tomato topping makes this a dish that’s easy to share around the table.”

Brio Italian Mediterranean

The Bruschetta Sampler at Brio’s is a practical choice for groups with different tastes, since everyone can try more than one combination. “Brio’s Bruschetta Sampler gives you the chance to enjoy several different takes on this Italian favorite rather than sticking with just one topping,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s a great choice for the table because you get contrasting flavors while still enjoying the crisp, toasted bread that makes bruschetta so appealing.”

Buca di Beppo

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Buca di Beppo is known for its family-style dining, and its bruschetta works well within that format. The appetizer gives the table something to share while everyone settles in and decides what to order for the main course. According to Chef Dennis, “Buca di Beppo’s Bruschetta delivers the classic combination of toasted bread and fresh Italian-inspired toppings in a generous portion that’s made for sharing.” He adds, “It’s a straightforward appetizer that works particularly well before a big family-style pasta dinner.”

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill offers bruschetta as a familiar starting point alongside its broad selection of Italian-inspired entrées. For diners who want to ease into the meal with a traditional appetizer, it’s a nice choice before moving on to pasta, chicken, or seafood. “Romano’s Macaroni Grill offers a traditional take on bruschetta, pairing toasted bread with fresh, flavorful toppings,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s the kind of appetizer that doesn’t need much fuss—when the bread is crisp, and the tomatoes are properly seasoned, you’ve got a winning combination.”