11 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Secret Menu Items

If you've ever been giddy about ordering from a hidden or secret menu, we get it—it's fun to do something different (assuming it's not massively annoying for the restaurant employees). Secret menus are a highly effective way for chains to build loyalty in their customer base, and for guests to make their good food perfect with a few tweaks. Some secret menu items have become mainstream, like In-N-Out offering "protein style" lettuce wraps instead of sandwich buns, an option that is widely available in most eateries. Here are 11 restaurant chains that offer the best secret menu items, based on customer feedback and social media.

In-N-Out

In-N-Out's secret menu is so legendary the company doesn't even attempt to hide it, calling it the "Not-So-Secret Menu". Try the 4×4, which is a burger made with a whopping four patties and four slices of cheese, lettuce, and sauce, on a regular bun. The iconic burger joint also has a grilled sandwich available for vegetarians.

Wendy's

Wendy's fans are no stranger to the chain restaurants famous off-menu items, including the famous Barnyard Burger. This sandwich combines a spicy chicken sandwich with a regular burger for a delightful hybrid hunger guests will love. One beef patty, a spicy chicken patty, and bacon is all you need for this unusual secret menu option.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald's

The McDonald's menu is already huge, but there's always room for something off the menu as far as the restaurant's die-hard fans are concerned. One favorite is the Apple Pie McFlurry, where one of McDonald's famous apple pies is blended into a McFlurry for a sweet, savory little treat. Delicious.

Chick-fil-A

One of the best secret menu items Chick-fil-A offers is the spicy char, where a spicy fried chicken patty is swapped out for a grilled spicy patty. Same great flavor, but this way you get that special spicy chicken hit with a more health-friendly twist.

Taco Bell

The biggest Taco Bell "hack" is that you can get any burrito grilled (although it will take longer for your order to be completed. One Redditor figured out how to recreate the long-lost Grilled Stuffed Burritos: "I take the Cheesy bean and rice burrito, hold the nacho cheese, add tomatoes, beef, spicy ranch, and three cheese blend and get it grilled. My local Taco Bell in NE Ohio is amazing and this only costs $2.95, but it's been as expensive as $4 in other places. Either way, totally worth it. Do NOT forget the grilled part or this can be a messy disaster, lol."

Chipotle

If you can't choose between a burrito and quesadilla, guess what—you don't have to at Chipotle. Simply ask for the Burritodilla, which is a quesadilla with burrito filling added to the cheese. The best of both worlds in one cheesy package. Do not confused this item with a Quesarito, fans warn.

Starbucks

The Starbucks menu isn't just all sugary, calorie-laden coffee milkshakes—with a little know-how you can order some very basic coffees that aren't featured on the main menu. Try the Black Eye, which is a regular drip coffee with two shots of espresso added. You'll be bouncing off the walls!

Five Guys

Next time you get a craving for a grilled cheese sandwich, head to Five Guys and ask for a patty melt. It's not on the menu, but the melt is a delicious burger and cheese in regular bread instead of a burger bun. You can also get a grilled dog for something different.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is one of the few fast-food restaurants that sell alcohol, and adventurous adults can order a beer float as part of the secret menu. Ask for a scoop of frozen custard to be added to your beer, and you have a beer float!

Subway

Subway still offers its "Old Cut", where bread is hollowed out of the sub instead of sliced in the middle. Think of it like a hot dog bun-style sub, where the ingredients are packed in the hollow instead of sliding out of the sides.

Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's allows you ro order Texas Toast with butter on both sides, also known as the Texas Toast B.O.B. "Wish you could do this through their app. Love me some Cane's," one Redditor said. "I usually put it in the extra instructions field when I order and they pretty good about doing it. The character limit is insanely small so you have to shorten it. I think I usually put 'butterbothside' and they seem to get it," another responded.