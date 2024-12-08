24 Secret In-N-Out Menu Items You Have to Try at Least Once

If there's one fast-food chain the West Coast is famous for, it's In-N-Out. Since being founded in Baldwin Park, Calif., in 1948, the beloved fast-food chain has amassed a cult following with its burgers, fries, and milkshakes. Although the chain has a relatively simple menu featuring the typical fast-food favorites, it's not afraid to venture off course.

In fact, In-N-Out even has a secret menu, dubbed the "Not So Secret Menu," advertised on its website. The list of items includes popular modifications and customizations to the chain's current offerings, such as the iconic Animal-Style Burger.

In-N-Out's secret menu items aren't limited to the six "Not So Secret" options listed on its website though. There are plenty of other items customers can order when they swing by the popular burger chain. Curious what other creative choices are out there? Here are 24 secret menu items you can order at In-N-Out.

Animal-Style Burger

As previously mentioned, the Animal-Style Burger is a popular secret menu order from In-N-Out. This secret order consists of a burger of your choice with hand-leafed lettuce, tomato, a mustard-cooked beef patty, pickles, extra In-N-Out spread, and grilled onions.

Animal-Style Fries

Burgers aren't the only thing you can order animal-style. You can take your french fries up a notch, too. Like the burger option, these loaded fries are piled with In-N-Out's signature spread, cheese, and grilled onions. You'll want to grab some napkins for this one!

Double Meat

For those who enjoy their burgers with all the meat and none of the cheese, the Double Meat could be an appealing option. As advertised on In-N-Out's website, this "secret" (or rather, not so secret) menu item includes two beef patties with lettuce, tomato, spread, and the option to add onions.

3×3

This secret menu item is, quite literally, a tall order. Advertised on the Not So Secret Menu, In-N-Out's 3×3 is also known as the "Triple Triple." As one could gather from its name, this hefty burger features three beef patties with three slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, spread, and the option to add onions.

4×4

Craving something even meatier? Give the 4×4, also known as the "Quad Quad," a try. This secret burger features all of the same elements as the 3×3 burger, but with one more beef patty and an extra slice of American cheese.

Protein-Style Burger

If you're looking for something a bit lighter, consider ordering In-N-Out's Protein-Style Burger, which is also included on the chain's Not So Secret Menu. This simple ingredient modification consists of swapping out the burger's bun for lettuce.

Tomato Wrap

If a lettuce wrap doesn't get you jazzed, there's another low-carb menu hack to consider: the Tomato Wrap. This simply calls for substituting your burger's bun with two slices of tomato. This is yet another option where you'll want to have napkins in tow!

Flying Dutchman

Hold the bun (or tomato or lettuce wrap) for this one. In-N-Out's Flying Dutchman solely features two slices of cheese sandwiched between two burger patties. In 2023, this secret menu item went viral—but with a twist: by wrapping the burger in grilled onions.

Roadkill Fries

While the name of this secret order might not sound the most enticing, the ingredient combination itself is certainly a head-turner. This order features fries topped with melted cheese and crumbled pieces of burger. To create this, customers have ordered a Flying Dutchman and placed this on top of their fries.

Grilled Cheese

This vegetarian-friendly option is just a burger without the beef. As advertised on the Not So Secret Menu, In-N-Out's grilled cheese is complete with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and spread, with the option to add onions on top. You can also further customize your cheesy order by adding extra toppings like pickles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cold Cheese

If you're not a fan of the traditional melted cheese on burgers, consider this secret menu hack: ordering cold cheese. While it might not be the most mainstream way to enjoy a cheeseburger, don't knock it 'till you try it!

Cheese Fries

It's hard to believe that something as simple as cheese fries aren't on In-N-Out's standard menu (or even the Not So Secret Menu). However, you can still get your fix for this ooey-gooey menu item by simply asking for it.

Scooby Snack

It doesn't get simpler than the Scooby Snack, which is free of buns, toppings, and condiments. That's right, when you order one of these, you're just getting a burger patty in a wrapper. That's it.

Well-Done

Everyone likes their burgers cooked a certain way. And if you're one of those people who prefers their beef to be a bit crispier, you can place this request at In-N-Out by asking for a well-done burger.

Cheese Fries Well Done

Burgers aren't the only thing you can get cooked a bit longer at In-N-Out. You can also order your fries, including Cheese Fries, well done to ensure maximum crispiness.

Mustard Grilled

To give your burger some extra oomph, you can ask for it to be mustard grilled. This means the patty will be cooked with mustard on it, allowing the popular condiment to soak into the meat and deliver even more flavor.

Extra Salt

Fast-food is notoriously high in sodium, but if you'd like your burger to be a bit saltier, In-N-Out has you covered. Just ask for your burger to have extra salt!

Chopped Chilis

Looking to give your burger or fries a punch of heat? Order your food with chopped chilis, which are spicy yellow peppers.

Fries Light

While there are countless people who enjoy crispier fries, there are also those on the opposite end of the spectrum who enjoy softer spuds. To score some of these, you can order your fries "light," which means they will be cooked for a shorter period time. For a happy medium, there's also the option to order your fries "light-well."

Black & White Shake

Calling all vanilla and chocolate fans! Why settle for one milkshake flavor when you can enjoy two? Just ask for a Black & White Shake, which features a swirl of both vanilla and chocolate flavors.

Neapolitan Shake

This frozen treat takes the Black & White Shake a step further by swirling together three of the most beloved ice cream flavors: chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry.

Arnold Palmer

Milkshakes aren't the only sips that customers have found a way to hack. In-N-Out customers can quench their thirst by combining the chain's iced tea and lemonade to create a refreshing Arnold Palmer.

Root Beer Float

When the craving for this classic fizzy treat strikes, In-N-Out can help you satisfy it. To get your hands on one of these, just combine root beer with one of the chain's vanilla milkshakes.

Lemon Up

While you're at the soda fountain, there's another fizzy drink you can concoct yourself: the Lemon Up. This DIY beverage is simply a combination of pink lemonade and 7Up soda.