7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Shrimp Dishes

There’s nothing like a perfectly cooked shrimp dish—not only is it delicious, light, and filling, but shrimp is packed with protein and nutrients. Not to go all Forrest Gump on you but there are endless ways to prep and enjoy shrimp, from salads and fajitas to soups and surf’n’turf. Shrimp isn’t something you can disguise the quality of—this shellfish needs to be fresh, bright, firm, with a sweet and tender taste. So where can you get some seriously delicious of these delightful crustaceans? Here are seven restaurant chains with the best shrimp dishes.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse has a Spicy Shrimp dish on the menu fans rave about and try to recreate at home. “Begin your meal 🍽️ with our spicy 🌶️ shrimp appetizer! Our shrimp 🍤 are lightly fried in a delicious spicy cream sauce, served with a tangy cucumber 🥒 salad,” the chain said via an Instagram reel.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a delicious Ribeye & Grilled Shrimp on the menu, with the shrimp seasoned, grilled, drizzled with garlic lemon pepper butter. “Texas Road House 12oz ribeye + grilled shrimp, cooked to medium. It was perfect,” one Redditor shared, along with a picture of the dish. “I had that same exact meal a couple months ago. It was very tasty,” another agreed.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Speaking of Forrest Gump—Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is still serving up surprisingly delicious fresh shrimp across its locations, customers say. “Stopped by the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. in Santa Monica and had an absolutely delightful experience. I ordered the Stuffed Shrimp that was perfectly cooked, bursting with flavor, and paired so well with the rice and garlic bread,” one guest said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill‘s Bang Bang Shrimp is another fan-favorite menu item, and there’s a special offer on right now—$7 Bang Bang Shrimp on Wednesdays with any purchase, for dine-in only. “My favorite,” one fan commented via Instagram. “And they are so good!” another said.

Del Taco

Del Taco occasionally puts Jumbo Shrimp Tacos on the menu (usually around Lent) and fans can’t get enough. “I like to combine mild and a little inferno sauce on my tacos, and this worked out perfectly because they also come with lime wedges to squeeze onto the taco!” one happy customer said. “I ordered the shrimp tacos with an epic burrito and honestly, I didn’t even touch the burrito because I was decently full from just two shrimp tacos!”

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime guests love the Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail and other shrimp dishes from the upscale restaurant. “This place never disappoints. Even at a last minute quick dinner up in NYC, we enjoyed every minute of it. Their food, atmosphere and service is always exceptional.

I love their cocktail shrimp and rib eye steak!!! Steak will melt in your mouth!!” one customer raved.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has delicious shrimp options like the Grilled Shrimp On The Barbie (they had to, didn’t they) and Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp. “I always come here for the Bloomin onion it’s my favorite!” one customer said via Yelp. “I decided to try the coconut shrimp and I was pleasantly surprised!! They were really filling and I would definitely get again!”