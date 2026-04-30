5 BoJangles Orders Chefs Can’t Stop Talking About

Chefs share the best Bojangles menu items for bold Southern comfort food.

Few fast-food chains deliver Southern comfort as consistently as Bojangles. The menu centers on rich, satisfying flavors and reliably well-executed classics. While the staples draw people in, Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, says there are must-haves orders you can’t skip. “I’ve always had a soft spot for Bojangles because they know exactly who they are and they do it right,” he says. “Bold Cajun seasoning, fresh fried chicken, and those made-from-scratch biscuits create a flavor combination that’s hearty, satisfying and full of Southern charm.” From signature chicken to biscuit-based sandwiches and classic Southern sides, here are the five things you have to order next time.

Cajun Chicken Filet Biscuit Combo

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Cajun Chicken Filet Biscuit Combo is a crispy, heavily seasoned chicken sandwich on a buttery biscuit, paired with a simple, filling combo that delivers consistent Southern-style comfort food. It’s the “perfect example of balance done right,” says Chef Dennis. He explains, “That crispy, well-seasoned chicken filet paired with a warm, buttery biscuit and classic sides makes for a meal that hits every craving without overcomplicating things.”

3 Piece Leg and Thighs

The 3 Piece Leg and Thighs comes with a drumstick and two thighs, two sides and a biscuit. It’s the meal that Chef Dennis says “really shines.” He explains that, “Dark meat lovers will appreciate the juicy, flavorful chicken with that signature Cajun crust that locks in moisture and delivers just the right amount of spice.”

Bo’s Chicken Sandwich

Bo’s Chicken Sandwich delivers a crispy, seasoned, Southern-style take on the classic chicken sandwich that stands out in a crowded fast-food category. “Bo’s Chicken Sandwich brings that same bold flavor into a handheld favorite,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s crispy, tender, and satisfying, with just enough seasoning to keep every bite interesting without overwhelming the palate.”

Southern Gravy and Biscuits

For a hearty, stick-to-your-ribs breakfast that feels satisfying and indulgent, the Southern gravy and biscuits are “pure comfort on a plate,” says Chef Dennis. “Its creamy, peppery gravy poured over those fluffy, scratch-made biscuits is the kind of simple dish that reminds you how good traditional cooking can be.”

Bo-Tato Rounds

Bo-Tato rounds are a crispy, well-seasoned alternative to standard hash browns or fries. They are sliced thicker than typical hash browns, so you get a crunchy exterior with a fluffy, tender center. They’re coated in Bojangles’ Cajun-style seasoning, and they’re a must-have for Chef Dennis. “They’re crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and perfectly seasoned, an ideal side that holds its own next to any main dish.”