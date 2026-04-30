6 Best Ham Steaks at Chain Restaurants

Six chain restaurants serving thick-cut ham steaks all day.

Why settle for a few flimsy slices of ham when you can enjoy a big ham steak? What’s so amazing about the salty, cured, and incredibly delicious meat is that you can enjoy it all day long. Restaurants serve it alongside eggs and hashbrowns for breakfast, as a sandwich at lunch, and as a platter for dinner. Where can you feast on the most delicious ham steaks? Here are 5 chain restaurants serving the best ham steaks.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel offers a thick-sliced barrel-cut bone-in Sugar Ham steak as part of their lunch/dinner menu, which comes with three country sides and biscuits or muffins. They also feature a saltier, dry-cured “Country Ham” option, often available for breakfast or as a side.

Village Inn

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The Ham Steak & Eggs combo is a thick ham steak served with two eggs, any style, hash browns and a choice of toast or three scratch-made buttermilk pancakes. Diners love the filling breakfast, which costs just 12.99.

Great Wolf Lodge Timbers Table & Kitchen

I spent the weekend at Great Wolf Lodge with my family. The made-to-order omelets and impressive spread of breakfast food were something I looked forward to every morning. One of the highlights of the buffet? Hand-carved ham steak. You could ask for a slender or thick cut of ham, and it was beyond delicious. They also had cooked apples to go with it.

Denny’s

Denny’s has steak and eggs, and also ham steak with eggs. The Lumberjack Slam features grilled ham steaks, bacon, and sausage, served with hash browns, eggs, and toast.

Waffle House

Waffle House, one of the largest chains in the country, with almost 2,000 locations, offers a Country Ham Dinner plate that features a five-ounce cut of ham steak, alongside Waffle House’s famous hash browns and a slice of grilled Texas toast. It is served 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

Black Bear Diner

The thick-cut hickory-smoked ham at Black Bear Diner is served in “Bear-sized” portions. According to diners, it is worth reordering. “I had an excellent meal on this visit. I ordered the Ham Steak Breakfast with hashbrowns and over hard eggs. It also came with pancakes. YUM!” wrote a TripAdvisor diner.