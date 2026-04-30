5 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best BLT Sandwiches

Fans say these chain restaurants serve the best BLT sandwiches.

The BLT is an old-school sandwich that has maintained its relevance for one reason: the saltiness of bacon, the crispness of lettuce, and the touch of sweetness and juiciness of a tomato go together perfectly. However, the perfect BLT requires high-quality, fresh ingredients, plus delicious, freshly baked bread. Where can you get the best BLT anywhere in the country? Here are 5 chain restaurants that fans says have the best BLT sandwiches.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread has a next-level BLT, adding a basil twist to the traditional recipe. The Tomato Basil BLT is currently on the menu and is served on the restaurant’s famously delicious sourdough bread. “Applewood smoked bacon with crisp mixed greens, vine-ripened tomatoes, mayo, salt and pepper on our Tomato Basil Miche,” it reads. Our reviewer, Megan Hageman, writes: “The bread immediately won me over with its soft and supple texture and the way that it encases its contents like a delectable cloud. From the center, the bacon was next to impress with the distinct taste of being slow-cooked over a fire. The greens and tomato slices aren’t just extras in this performance. Unbelievably fresh and crunchy, they dazzle all on their own. And, the garlic aioli–much more noticeable here than in the cheesesteak–was the perfect sauce choice. It’s a flawless take on the classic three-part sandwich.”

Friendly’s

In a roundup of sandwiches, our reviewer, Matt Kirouac, enjoyed Friendly’s simple but delicious BLT, made with applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough, which was “just thick enough, and toasted to a buttery golden-brown. There is clearly a generous portion of crispy-crunchy bacon, as well as fresh lettuce leaves, juicy tomatoes, and a smear of mayo that exhibited restraint,” he said.

Jimmy John’s

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There are lots of delicious options at Jimmy John’s, but the JJBLT, their “take on a classic BLT,” is a popular sub. It is made with applewood smoked bacon, topped with Hellmann’s mayo, fresh-sliced lettuce and tomato.” And, diners love it. “Big, large and tasty,” writes a Redditor.

Perkins

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery takes its BLT seriously. The Big Bacon BLT is stacked with five strips of crisp, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white or whole-wheat toast. It is served with fries or a cup of soup.”The cracked wheat bread was good, crispy bacon and very tasty,” one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote about it.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s BLT is a favorite at the sub shop with a hefty serving of bacon, fresh tomatoes, and the chain’s trademark sub roll. “The BLT was added to the Jersey Mike’s menu in the mid-90’s and has earned its spot at #1. Served with freshly grilled Applewood smoked bacon, shredded iceberg lettuce and perfectly ripened tomatoes, try it Mike’s Way for that extra and unexpected zing you’ve been missing,” it says.