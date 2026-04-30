5 Best “King-Cut” Prime Rib and Au Jus at Major Steakhouses

These steakhouses serve thick-cut prime rib with rich au jus and classic sides.

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When you see prime rib on a menu, order it. Die-hard carnivores understand that prime rib is more tedious to cook than other cuts of steak, as it needs to be slow-roasted and served with an au jus sauce. There are a handful of steakhouse options if you are craving a massive slice of King-Cut prime, generally weighing over 24 ounces with the bone-in. Here are 5 major steakhouses with the best King-Cut prime rib and au jus.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s the “Diamond Jim Brady” Cut is an extra-thick portion, rib bone in served with world-standard au jus. “Its only the second largest cut, though the largest is intended to be shared by two people,” writes a Redditor. “Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves,” Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten, recently dished to ETNT.

House of Prime Rib

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The “King Henry VIII” Cut at House of Prime Rib is a massive, bone-in, extra-thick slice of the meat served with amazing au jus. The San Francisco-based restaurant specializes in the delicacy and has received tons of praise over its lifespan, including the coveted James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality in 2026. It has gotten several other awards, including SFGate.com‘s Best Steakhouses in the Bay Area and OpenTable’s Top 100 restaurants in the US.

Black Angus Steakhouse

The 24oz “Cowboy” Prime Rib at Black Angus Steakhouse is a bone-in, slow-roasted slice of meat. The meat is dry-rubbed, slow-cooked overnight, and beloved for its rich flavor and tenderness with a “rich” house-made au jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce. “Seasoned with our Black Angus dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection,” the chain writes. Served with “rich” house-made au jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce

Texas Roadhouse

The 16-oz prime rib at Texas Roadhouse is a “flavorful ribeye steak slow-roasted to perfection with a choice of two sides.” Diners are obsessed. “Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent,” the same person said. Another added that “the prime rib is the best by a landslide.”

J. Alexander’s

You can only indulge in J. Alexander’s Slow Roasted Prime Rib Friday through Sunday. Diners maintain that the 16-ounce aged Midwestern beef, served with au jus and a loaded baked potato for $43, as listed on the menu, is worth the wait. “Our Slow-Roasted Prime Rib – There’s a reason this classic is still popular,” the chain wrote on Facebook. “It was cooked to perfection. We both enjoyed our prime rib very much. The staff was top notch,” a diner agreed. And, the mashed potatoes are an easy swap. The signature side dish is often described as rich, buttery, and slightly coarse in texture rather than whipped smooth.