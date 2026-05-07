5 Best “Knife-and-Fork” Steak Sandwiches at Famous Restaurant Chains

Five chain restaurants serving hearty steak sandwiches worth ordering.

Nothing hits harder than a good sandwich. When you don’t know what to do for dinner or you need a quick lunch on the go, they always come in clutch. For a proper sandwich, a soft pillowy roll needs to hold quality ingredients, especially when it comes to steak. These five chain restaurants have steak sandwiches that need to be on your radar the next time you’re craving red meat.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is a chain diners rave about. On their menu full of tasty options, the Capital Grille serves their Ribeye Steak Sandwich, loaded up with plenty of caramelized onions and Havarti cheese. The prime rib is cut each day by their in-house butcher before being served to guests with horseradish cream sauce and aged balsamic, tucked into a French roll.

Yard House

If you’re craving steak, Yard House has their house Cheesesteak Sandwich on the menu for something filling and tasty. The shaved ribeye is paired with white American cheese, served on a hoagie roll with a slathering of roasted garlic aïoli, and fries on the side.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse offers diners their Aussie Steak Sammie, utilizing their sirloin steak as the main character in this sandwich. They sear and slice the sirloin once cooked before adding aged cheddar, arugula, grilled onions, sliced tomato, and tomato aïoli, all tucked into a fresh, toasted baguette.

Ruth’s Chris

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The Ruth’s Chris Steak Sandwich is a favorite among diners, served with sliced filet mignon cooked to your liking on garlic bread with a rich béarnaise sauce. “Since 1965, we’ve honored the same recipe for success that was created by our founder, Ruth Fertel,” the website says. They have impressive cuts on the menu, so it should come as no surprise that their steak sandwich is a popular choice.

Black Angus Steakhouse

The Black Angus Steakhouse has a sandwich on the menu made with delicious prime rib and plenty of sautéed mushrooms on an open piece of toasted bread. The steakhouse takes great pride in the cuts they serve. “Since 1964 we’ve been perfecting our craft, aging every cut at least 21 days, seasoning to excellence, and flame grilling to order,” the website says.