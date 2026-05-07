Cracker Barrel Just Brought Back Its 6 Best “Campfire” Meals for Summer

The seasonal menu features campfire beef and chicken for a limited time.

Cracker Barrel is bringing back the fan favorite Campfire Meals just in time for summer, and this year the lineup is better than ever. Along with the popular beef and chicken options, the restaurant is also launching a new Campfire Breakfast Skillet. “Campfire Meals have been part of our story for nearly three decades, and every time they return, our guests remind us how meaningful this tradition is,” says Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer at Cracker Barrel. “Our foil-wrapped Campfire Chicken and Beef are some of the most anticipated dishes we serve all year, known for their bold flavors and the way they bring people together around the table. Here’s exactly what diners can expect, and remember this is just a summer time deal, so make sure to visit your local Cracker Barrel to try the Campfire Meals before they disappear again.

NEW: Campfire Breakfast Skillet

The new Campfire Breakfast Skillet is available all day, seven days a week, and is sure to be a hit with breakfast lovers. This meal features bacon, smoked sausage, roasted red peppers and onions, topped with Colby cheese and served over three scrambled eggs, all seasoned with Cracker Barrel’s Campfire Seasoning.

Returning: Campfire Chicken and Beef

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Cracker Barrel’s foil-wrapped Chicken and Beef entrées are back, each one seasoned with the brand’s signature campfire seasoning and slow-cooked to perfection. Campfire Chicken is made from a marinated half-chicken seasoned with campfire spices, sealed and slow-cooked in foil with corn on the cob, red skin potatoes, carrots, grape tomatoes and onions in a buttery broth. The Campfire Beef is made with slow-braised beef and classic campfire vegetables and spices, sealed and cooked in foil.

NEW: Country Homestyle Potatoes

The Campfire Breakfast Skillet is served over crispy Country Homestyle Potatoes, a new side featuring delicious potatoes seasoned with campfire spices. The skillet also comes with warm buttermilk biscuits on the side for a hearty, filling breakfast treat.

Cracker Barrel desserts are not to be missed, and this summer diners can also enjoy two favorite desserts back on the menu: The S’mores Brownie Skillet is made with a rich chocolate brownie topped with a roasted marshmallow and a melting HERSHEY’S® Milk Chocolate Bar, served over crumbled graham crackers and paired with a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce. There’s also the popular Cinnamon Roll Skillet, made with warm, fresh-baked mini cinnamon rolls filled with a gooey cinnamon filling and topped with cream cheese icing.

Summer Drinks

Crack Barrel Diners can enjoy three drinks on the Campfire menu: The S’mores Latte made with chocolate sauce, espresso, and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream, drizzled with marshmallow sauce, and finished with a graham cracker crumble (available iced or hot). The Watermelon Lemonade is a mix of old-fashioned lemonade and watermelon puree (and bottomless refills!), and the Watermelon Mimosa, which is sparkling wine paired with bright watermelon puree.

America250 Treats

That’s not all—in honor of America’s 250th celebrations, Cracker Barrel is launching three Americana-inspired treats: The All-American Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake featuring warm double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola® cake and vanilla ice cream, topped with red, white and blue sprinkles and a cherry. There’s also a Cherry Coke® Float, made with Coca-Cola® Cherry Float and two scoops of creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with a cherry. And last but not least, a sweet All-American Kids Sundae, made with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, red, white & blue sprinkles and a cherry.