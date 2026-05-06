These chains offer breakfast sandwiches packed with protein and balanced nutrition.

I love a good breakfast sandwich, but not all are created equal in terms of health. Some are packed with empty calories and fat, while others are lower in those categories and also offer a hefty dose of protein. Not sure what to order for breakfast, but craving a sandwich or wrap? Here are 5 restaurant chains serving the best “high-protein” breakfast sandwiches. If you want to reduce the calories in any of these, remove a slice of bread and eat the sandwich open-faced!

Chick-fil-A

The Chick-fil-A Egg White Grill is a healthy, high-protein breakfast sandwich with grilled chicken breast “with a hint of citrus,” egg whites, and American cheese served on a toasted multigrain English muffin. It has 300 calories, 27–28g of protein, and 8g of fat, a good nutritional balance compared to other options.

Starbucks

There are a few healthy breakfast options at Starbucks. The Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich is one of them with 230 calories, 5g of fat, and 17g of protein. The savory sandwich is made with turkey bacon and egg whites on a whole-wheat English muffin. There is also my favorite, the Spinach Feta Wrap, made with egg whites, sundried tomatoes, and feta cheese rolled inside a tortilla.

Panera Bread

The Garden Avo & Egg White Sandwich is one of the healthiest breakfast sandwiches at Panera, with a great balance of low calories (around 340) and 19 grams of protein, plus a decent amount of fiber. It is made with egg whites, avocado, spinach, tomato, and white cheddar served on a thin, sprouted-grain bagel flat.

McDonald’s

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There are a few breakfast sandwiches packed with protein at McDonald’s, starting with the classic Egg McMuffin, which has 17 to 18 grams of protein. If you want to maximize protein and aren’t afraid of a few extra calories, order the Mighty McMuffin available in Canada, which has around 520 calories, 33g of fat, and 26g of protein.

Dunkin’

The Dunkin’ Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese is a high-protein sandwich served on an English Muffin. It features a turkey sausage patty, egg, and American cheese on a toasted muffin and has around 460 calories, 24 grams of fat, and 22 grams of protein.