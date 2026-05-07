5 Seafood Chains Serving the Best “Southern Style” Fried Whiting and Grits

These popular restaurant chains serve authentic coastal comfort food.

Fried whiting and grits is a classic seafood dish popular across the South, especially in soul food restaurant chains. This crispy-on-the-outside flaky-on-the-inside fish pairs perfectly with savory grits made in any style—grits are so versatile you can adapt them to any taste. So where can diners enjoy this staple combo? While whiting and grits are common in regional diners and cafes, many chains get it right too. Here are five chains with the best Southern-style fried whiting and grits.

Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar

Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar has fried whiting and stone-ground cheddar cheese grits on the menu diners rave about. “Great food and great service. The food was hot, fresh, and seasoned to perfection,” one fan said.

Oohh’s & Aahh’s

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Oohh’s & Aahh’s is a soul food chain that specializes in excellent seafood options. The restaurant has a classic Fried Whiting Plate served with the choice of two sides, including creamy Grits. There’s also a Fried Seafood Platter for those craving a little variety: Fried Catfish or Whiting with Fried Shrimp, Lump Crab and Shrimp Fritters, also served with two signature sides.

JJ Fish & Chicken

JJ Fish & Chicken has delicious fried whiting, ocean perch, tilapia, catfish, and more on the menu, with some locations in the South also serving grits. The chain has a host of different sides to pair with the fried fish, including collard greens, red beans & rice, potato salad, macaroni salad, hush puppies, and much more.

Grits & Glamour

Grits & Glamour is a pick-up spot only that serves up delicious fried whiting and grits, Southern-style. “Grits and Glamour Take-Out is a true hidden gem! The food is absolutely delicious — fresh, flavorful, and always made to perfection. You can tell they put real love and care into every meal,” one fan said.

Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill

Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill has fried whiting on the menu that diners can pair with the chain’s cream skillet corn. “Food is hot, fresh, and great. I’ve had several menu items – the oxtails, the fried fish, the collards, the cabbage, the rice and gravy, the mac and cheese – all good,” one fan said.