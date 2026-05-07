6 Best “Bacon and Real Egg” Sandwiches at Leading Restaurant Chains

These chains serve bacon and real egg breakfast sandwiches made fresh to order.

I love a good breakfast sandwich, especially if it involves egg and bacon! There is something so delicious about the combination of the savory, cured breakfast meat with a freshly cracked egg served on some type of bread or biscuit that seems to check all the boxes for a one-and-done breaky. Where can you get the best bacon-and-egg sandwich? Here are the 5 best bacon and real egg sandwiches at leading restaurant chains.

First Watch

The Elevated Egg Sandwich at First Watch is just that, a leveled-up breakfast sandwich made with bougie fixings. It comes with bacon, an over-easy cage-free egg, Gruyere cheese, fresh smashed avocado, mayo, and lemon-dressed arugula on a brioche bun with a side of fresh, seasoned potatoes. “Elevated Egg Sandwich is sooo good!😊 and their Million Dollar Bacon was amazing,” one fan wrote in an Instagram review of the sammy after upgrading to Million Dollar Bacon.

Bob Evans

The Buttermilk Breakfast Sandwich at Bob Evans is a favorite. The classic biscuit sandwich, made with the chain’s famous biscuit, consists of a farm-fresh fried egg, American cheese, and a choice of bacon or sausage. It is served with hash browns, home fries, or fresh seasonal fruit. According to diners, the bacon is what makes the sandwich sing, as Bob Evans uses thick-cut, hardwood-smoked bacon.

Wendy’s

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Wendy’s Breakfast Baconator is famous for its freshness and deliciousness. “Every breakfast sandwich that has an egg on it uses freshly-cracked, grade A, honest-to-goodness, from-an-actual-chicken egg,” the chain writes about the popular order. “Once it’s on the grill, we break the yolk and fry, flip, and fry some more until the yolk is fully cooked and ready for a sandwich.”

Cracker Barrel

There are so many delicious menu options for breakfast at Cracker Barrel, but you are missing out if you don’t order the Egg Sandwich. It features two farm-fresh eggs served on seared sourdough bread with tomato slices and mayo. And, you have the option of adding thick-sliced bacon for an additional fee.

Panera Bread

You don’t want to miss the Ciabatta Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich at Panera, made with applewood-smoked bacon, a folded scrambled egg, and melty aged white cheddar, with salt and pepper on an artisan Ciabatta. There is also a Croissant Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich that diners love. It features applewood-smoked bacon, scrambled egg, and melty aged white cheddar with salt and pepper on our flaky, all-butter Croissant.

Bruegger’s Bagels

If you are craving a bacon and egg sandwich on a bagel, there are tons of options at Bruegger’s, starting with the Sriracha Honey Sunrise, made with cage-free eggs, peppered bacon, cheddar cheese, and Sriracha Honey Cream Cheese, served on a kettle-boiled Everything Bagel. If you want something a little lighter, consider the Bacon, Avocado, Tomato Egg White with peppered bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, and sundried tomato spread on a thin kettle-boiled Everything Bagel. There is also the chain’s Western-themed sandwich, made with cage-free eggs, peppered bacon, cheddar cheese, green peppers, red peppers, red onions, and chipotle mayo on a kettle-boiled Everything Bagel.