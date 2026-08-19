5 Restaurant Chains With the Cheapest Prime Rib

Find affordable prime rib dinners with sides at these popular spots.

Prime rib is never going to be the cheapest steak meal you can opt for, but there are certainly some restaurants that offer diners a better deal than others. This rich, flavorful steak is slow cooked for hours, resulting in a truly special meal that fans can’t get enough of. If you want to enjoy a delicious prime rib dinner with sides without breaking the bank, the following spots are well worth keeping in mind: Here are five chains with the best bang-for-your-buck prime rib.

Rafferty’s

Rafferty’s has a Slow-Roasted Prime Rib available after 4:00 p.m. for $30.49, served with a House Salad and one side. “I had the open face prime rib, my husband had prime rib. By far the best prime rib we’ve had and we’ve been to a few places “known” for their prime rib. Can’t wait to go back to try other menu items!” one diner raved.

Outback Steakhouse

Diners at Outback Steakhouse can get a Classic Prime Rib dinner (12 oz) for $29.99, served with a choice of steakhouse potato and a side. “This is perfection,” one fan said, commenting on a picture of the steak. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious.”

Texas Roadhouse

The 12 oz. Prime Rib at Texas Roadhouse is $25.99 with the choice of two sides to round out the meal. “Oh yeah! Texas Roadhouse, cheapest prime rib around and I’m not into spending lots on steak. Delicious!” one fan said.

Logan’s Roadhouse

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Logan’s Roadhouse diners can enjoy juicy Prime Rib for around $25.99 depending on location. ” I’m 59 and have had plenty…gotta say that was one of the best ones I’ve ever had!” one fan shared.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ has a cheap seasonal prime rib special diners are rightfully obsessed with. “Eating at Mission BBQ on 71st and Mingo. My husband and I both had the smoked prime rib. It was DELICIOUS! Well worth the &13.00. Wish they had it all the time. It is seasonal,” one fan said.