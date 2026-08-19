5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Grilled Shrimp, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the restaurant chains that serve grilled shrimp especially well.

Grilled shrimp can be an easy way to get a lighter seafood dish without giving up the smoky, savory flavors that make restaurant meals satisfying. At chain restaurants, the best versions stand out for more than just a good char—they balance tender shrimp with flavorful seasonings, sauces and sides that make the dish feel like a complete meal. Eat This, Not That! asked Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, which restaurant chains do grilled shrimp especially well, and these five made the list.

As one of the country’s most recognizable seafood chains, Red Lobster offers plenty of ways to enjoy shrimp, including options prepared on the grill. It’s a straightforward choice when you’re looking for a seafood-focused meal with a variety of sides to round it out. “Red Lobster has built much of its reputation around shrimp, and its grilled options are a great choice when you want something lighter without sacrificing flavor,” says Filer. “Grilling brings out the natural sweetness of the shrimp while adding a subtle char, making it an easy pairing with the chain’s classic seafood sides.” [slidetitle num="2"]Bonefish Grill

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With a menu centered on seafood and plenty of grilled dishes, Bonefish Grill is a natural destination for shrimp lovers. Its menu also pairs shrimp with other seafood, giving diners options beyond a traditional shrimp entrée. “Bonefish Grill is known for putting seafood on the grill, which makes its grilled shrimp a natural standout on the menu,” Filer explains. “The high heat adds a lightly smoky flavor while keeping the shrimp tender and juicy, and the restaurant’s signature sauces make it easy to customize the dish.”

Texas Roadhouse

Meat lovers enjoy Texas Roadhouse for its succulent steaks and juicy ribs, but its menu also has plenty to offer seafood fans. “At Texas Roadhouse you can order grilled shrimp as an entrée with two sides or as an excellent addition when you’re looking for a classic surf-and-turf dinner,” Filer says. “The slightly smoky, charred exterior of the shrimp complements the richness of a steak without competing with it, making the pairing feel both simple and indulgent.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse offers a range of seafood dishes alongside its signature steaks, giving diners plenty of options when they want something beyond beef. Its grilled shrimp can be ordered as a standalone entrée or paired with a steak for a classic surf-and-turf combination. “LongHorn Steakhouse knows its way around a grill, and that expertise extends beyond steak to its shrimp offerings,” according to Filer. “Grilling gives the shrimp a light char while keeping the inside tender, creating a flavorful seafood option that pairs especially well with the restaurant’s steakhouse sides.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is another steakhouse chain where shrimp can add a seafood element to a hearty dinner. Its grilled shrimp option fits naturally alongside the restaurant’s steaks and other grilled entrées, making it an easy choice for a surf-and-turf-style meal. “Outback Steakhouse is a solid choice for anyone who can’t decide between steak and seafood, with garlic buttered grilled shrimp making an easy addition to a classic steak dinner,” says Filer. “The smoky flavor from the grill complements the shrimp’s natural sweetness and adds a lighter contrast to the richer flavors on the plate.”