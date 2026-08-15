5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steak Diane, According to Chefs

Chefs share five restaurant chains serving Steak Diane and similar dishes.

Steak Diane has remained a steakhouse favorite for good reason. The dish pairs a tender cut of beef with a rich pan sauce that adds plenty of savory flavor while still letting the steak take center stage. While restaurants may put their own spin on this classic preparation, the right balance of butter, mushrooms, mustard, and other bold ingredients is what gives Steak Diane its signature character. “Steak Diane is a timeless steakhouse classic that’s all about pairing a perfectly cooked steak with a rich, savory pan sauce,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Traditionally made with butter, mushrooms, shallots, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and a splash of brandy, the sauce enhances the beef without masking its flavor.” He adds, “Even when restaurants put their own spin on the dish, those bold, buttery flavors remain the hallmark of a great Steak Diane.” From classic steakhouse preparations to more modern interpretations, these five restaurant chains offer Steak Diane worth seeking out, according to Chef Dennis.

The Cheesecake Factory – Steak Diane

The Cheesecake Factory puts Steak Diane directly on its menu, making it one of the easiest places to order this classic without visiting a traditional steakhouse. “The Cheesecake Factory keeps the classic alive with its signature Steak Diane, pairing tender steak medallions with a rich mushroom and wine sauce,” says Chef Dennis. “The balanced flavors and generous portions have made this dish one of the restaurant’s most popular steak entrées.”

Smith & Wollensky – Steak with Brandy Peppercorn Sauce

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Smith & Wollensky gives diners the option to customize their steak with a Brandy Peppercorn Sauce. The restaurant’s sauce adds a creamy, peppery element to the beef and makes for a richer take on a classic steakhouse order. “Smith & Wollensky’s Brandy Peppercorn Sauce captures many of the classic flavors associated with Steak Diane,” Chef Dennis explains. “Rich, creamy, and layered with peppery notes, it transforms an expertly prepared steak into an elegant steakhouse meal.”

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Peppercorn Sauce Enhancement

At Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, the Bourbon Peppercorn Sauce is available as an addition to its steaks. “While not a traditional Steak Diane, Del Frisco’s Bourbon Peppercorn Sauce delivers many of the same rich, savory qualities that make the classic dish so memorable,” says Chef Dennis. “The bold sauce complements the steak beautifully, adding depth without overpowering the quality of the beef.”

Saltgrass Steak House – Steak with Sautéed Mushrooms

If you’re building a Steak Diane-inspired order at Saltgrass Steak House, the sautéed mushrooms are a simple place to start. They can be added to the restaurant’s steaks for a hearty, savory component alongside the beef. “Saltgrass Steak House offers sautéed mushrooms that bring earthy richness to any of its steaks, creating a flavor profile reminiscent of a classic Steak Diane,” Chef Dennis states. “Combined with a perfectly cooked steak, the mushrooms add depth and a comforting steakhouse finish.”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse – Steak with Garlic Butter Mushroom Medley

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse gives its steaks an optional boost with a Garlic Butter Mushroom Medley. The side brings together mushrooms and garlic butter for an easy addition to a steak dinner. According to Chef Dennis, “Fleming’s Garlic Butter Mushroom Medley is an excellent enhancement for guests looking to recreate the flavors of Steak Diane.” He adds, “The buttery mushrooms add richness and complexity while allowing the steak itself to remain the star of the plate.”