3 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Twice-Baked Potatoes, According to Chefs

A chef recommends steakhouse chains serving standout twice-baked potatoes.

A great steak deserves a memorable side, and few are as satisfying as a well-made twice-baked potato. With its crisp skin and creamy, flavorful filling, this steakhouse classic can easily steal the spotlight. Eat This, Not That! asked Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, which restaurant chains serve the best versions, and these three earned high marks.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Twice-Baked Potato

Not every twice-baked potato is worth ordering. Chef Dennis explains the key qualities that separate an average side from one that’s rich, balanced, and worthy of a steakhouse meal. “A great twice-baked potato is all about texture and flavor,” he says. “The potato should have a crisp, lightly browned skin with a creamy, fluffy filling that’s blended with butter, cheese, sour cream, and seasonings.” According to Chef Dennis, “Whether it’s finished with bacon, chives, or more cheese, the best twice-baked potatoes are rich, comforting, and hearty enough to stand alongside a perfectly cooked steak.”

BOA Steakhouse

BOA Steakhouse is known for putting a polished spin on steakhouse favorites, and its potato side is no exception. Littley says the restaurant delivers a version that’s both indulgent and well executed. “BOA Steakhouse puts an elevated spin on the classic twice-baked potato with a creamy, flavorful filling and a beautifully crisp potato shell,” says Chef Dennis. “Rich, buttery, and perfectly seasoned, it’s the kind of indulgent steakhouse side that easily complements any cut of beef.”

Steak 48

Steak 48 elevates the traditional twice-baked potato with a premium ingredient that sets it apart from the standard recipe. According to Chef Dennis, the result is a side dish that’s every bit as impressive as the main course and worth the $35 price tag. “Steak 48 takes this steakhouse favorite to another level with its Double Baked Truffle Potato,” he says. “The addition of aromatic truffle enhances the creamy potato filling, creating a luxurious side dish that’s every bit as memorable as the restaurant’s premium steaks.”

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

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Sometimes, sticking with the classic approach pays off. Chef Dennis says The Keg Steakhouse + Bar proves that a simple, well-prepared twice-baked potato can be just as satisfying as more elaborate versions. “The Keg Steakhouse + Bar serves a classic twice-baked potato that’s creamy on the inside with a lightly crisp exterior,” he explains. “Its rich, buttery filling and simple preparation let quality ingredients shine, making it a timeless accompaniment to the restaurant’s signature steaks.”