7 Best Store-Bought Breads for the Perfect Toast, According to Chefs

Toasting bread is one of the easiest ways to make a simple foot item even better. Ever wonder why? The heat from toasting triggers a chemical reaction called the Maillard reaction, which actually caramelizes sugars in the bread, creating that rich flavor and crunchy texture, making it taste so good. One of the easiest breakfasts is a simple slice of bread from the grocery store, toasted, with a little butter and jam.

And even chefs love toast. Chef Josue Louis, from Porto in Boston, gave us a great tip for making toast at home, saying, "I like to toast one side of the bread only- and to achieve this, I toast it in a pan rather than in the toaster. I like to toast bread or bagels for a breakfast sandwich with aioli (for flavor and richness) rather than butter. The toast has a nice, crunchy-crusty exterior that is still soft on the inside and not dried out."

But do pastry chefs and bakers actually buy bread at the grocery store? Yes, and ahead, find their favorite brands—ranked—and the one that made it to the top of the list.

Pepperidge Farm Raisin Cinnamon Swirl Bread

Another popular brand among the pastry chefs and bakers we spoke with, Pepperidge Farm breads make two appearances on this list. The first is the iconic Pepperidge Farm Raisin Cinnamon Swirl Bread, a favorite of Marissa Hart, Executive Pastry Chef at Capo Restaurant and Supper Club, Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant, Hunter's Kitchen and Bar, and Prima Restaurant, in Boston. She says, "Because it is great for French toast, and I love the nostalgia it brings."

"The best way to make toast at home is in a cast iron pan," Hart continued. "I will spread butter, or even better, a small amount of honey butter on either side of the bread, before it hits the pan, cook low and slow, until golden brown, and then flip onto the otherside."

Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Sourdough

Lynne Just, professional baker and Consumer Test Kitchen Manager at Hamilton Beach Brands, says the key to making great toast is "Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Sourdough, and selecting the correct shade setting on my toaster. Not all breads toast the same at the same setting. Different size, sugar content, moisture in the bread or freshness will yield different results."

Martin's Potato Bread

You may be familiar with Martin's buns, but they also make loaves that are worth trying, says Trung Vu, chef-instructor of Pastry & Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus.

"My favorite bread at the grocery store is Martin's, the same bakery that makes the popular and delicious potato buns. They're so good that they're even used at Shake Shack and many other restaurants nationwide," Vu explained.

Seven Stars Bakery Sourdough

This Rhode Island based bakery has bread available in their New England locations, as well as Whole Foods, and Tab Volpe, Executive Pastry Chef at The Banks, Bistro du Midi and Grill 23 keeps it on his shop list. "Seven Stars Bakery Sourdough in a Pullman Loaf is hands down the best artisan loaf I've had in a long time," he told us.

La Brea Bakery Sourdough

Allyson Reedy, author of 50 Things to Bake Before You Die: The World's Best Cakes, Pies, Brownies, Cookies, and More from Your Favorite Bakers, chooses La Brea Bakery Sourdough for her toast. "We can make the best toast and grilled cheese though with the addition of a single ingredient – fancy salt! Someone got me a tower of fancy salts years ago, and it's the best gift," says Reedy. "I can pick among black lava salt, pink Himalayan sea salt, Hawaiian red clay salt. It's almost a choose your own toast adventure with the simple addition of different salts. Get yourself some fancy salts to gussy up your toast and life gets instantly better." The soft, slightly sweet bread is available at many super markets.

Whole Foods Sourdough

Like many grocery stores, Whole Foods has a line of house baked breads. And, forOdette D'aniello, founder of Celebrity Cake Studio and Dragonfly Cakes, it is all about the flavor. She likes "Whole Foods Sourdough," which she says is "super sour and great for garlic bread."

And the #1 Best Store-Bought Bread for Toast is…Dave's Killer Bread

One brand was mentioned more than any other, and that was organic, whole grain brand Dave's Killer Bread. The brand started with founder Dave Dahl selling loaves at a Portland farmers market in 2005, and has become the best selling organic bread brand in the U.S. Many of the chefs we spoke with said Dave's is their first choice.

Why? "It's one of the few breads that doesn't have high fructose corn syrup in it, which is harder to find than I ever thought it would be," explains Christopher Goluszka, Pastry Chef, The Ritz-Carlton, Boston.

Another reason Dave's is a favorite? All of those whole grains make for a great flavor, says Rochelle Cooper, Pastry Chef of The Duck & The Peach, La Collina and The Wells in Washington, DC. "I always get Dave's Killer Bread with 21 whole grains and seeds. I like it because it is whole grain but taken to the max with a cast variety of grains offering a cornucopia of nutrients and flavor." She adds, "I recommend more interesting accompaniments like goat butter or cashew butter to make great toast."

Louis is also a fan, saying he buys the brand's breads, "Because they are made with such good quality ingredients and don't weigh you down."

For some, Dave's is part of a healthy lifestyle. Pastry chef Kate Holowchik, of New England restaurant Post 1917, explains, "I avidly go to the gym after work so I'm conscious of my protein intake. That includes usually this bread used for a peanut and jelly sandwich of sorts with my coffee."