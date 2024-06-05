14 Popular Store-Bought White Breads, Ranked by Taste

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bread is a staple in many people's diets, and it's the foundation of some really popular (and delicious) foods: sandwiches, French toast, holiday stuffing, etc. But while white bread, in particular, might be popular (and, again, very delicious), it truthfully lacks quite a bit of nutritional value.

Many store-bought white breads contain added sugars, are packed with sodium, and tend to be low in fiber, so it's important to pay close attention to what you're buying and how you're fitting it into your day. While everything can certainly be enjoyed in moderation, you don't want to get too heavy-handed with some of these breads on store shelves.

While there are plenty of alternatives to white bread on the market these days, you have to admit that sometimes you just want the classic. There's something so nostalgic about a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on soft white bread or over easy eggs with perfectly toasted white bread.

I took a spin through the bread aisle in several of my local grocery stores in New York and New Jersey to try as many types of white bread as I could get my hands on—including a few that are billed as healthy alternatives to traditional white bread made with bleached flour and added sugar—to see which ones taste the best. Admittedly, the healthier ones do taste healthy, but sometimes you just have to power through and eat them anyway, knowing you're doing what's right for your body!

Here's how each brand fared, ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the best-tasting white bread around.

Signature Select White Bread

Nutrition : (Per 1-Slice Serving)

Calories : 70

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

The Signature Select store brand—which can be found at the likes of Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Balducci's, and more—offers this classic loaf of white bread that's low in calories (but also low in nutritional value). I got this one at my local Acme for $2.49.

The look: The loaf looked fine, though the crust was a little darker than some of the other crusts I tried. The bread was a bit on the dry side, but throw it in the toaster and you'll never know.

The taste: The extra bake on that crust translated to a bit of bitterness in taste. The inside of the bread had very little taste, but the bitterness of the crust overpowered everything.

Trader Joe's White Bread

Nutrition : (Per 1-Slice Serving)

Calories : 90

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

Any Trader Joe's enthusiast is probably already buying bread at the popular grocery store, and anything I say here will be moot, but I'm here with an opinion anyway. Unsurprisingly, a loaf of white bread at TJ's is reasonably priced—just $2.49.

The look: Trader Joe's white bread looks rather ordinary, and that's okay. It's exactly what you want a slice of white bread to look like, if a little on the dry side. The dryness certainly comes out in the taste, though.

The taste: The bread tastes fine, but it is definitely dry and a bit bland. I tasted this right after purchasing it (as in, well within its freshness window), so it shouldn't have dried out this much yet, which leads me to believe TJ's bread is just a bit on the dry side.

Rudi's Organic Country Morning White

Nutrition : (Per 1-Slice Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

This vegan option—which I found for $6.79 at Whole Foods—isn't going to be your tastiest pick (sorry, but it's not). Still, it's there for those who have certain dietary restrictions. Ultimately, though, it's not too bad.

The look: This is another slightly larger-than-standard slice of bread. (Hello, big sandwich!) It's also a somewhat dense slice, which translates to a heavy slice of bread.

The taste: Fairly neutral and a bit bland, but it's mostly hard to get past the dry, crumbly texture, which isn't great.

Schmidt Old Tyme 647 White Bread

Nutrition : (Per 1-Slice Serving):

Calories : 40

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Schmidt's Old Tyme 647 White Bread is a slightly healthier alternative to your standard white bread, as it's lower in calories and higher in fiber than most loaves—but it still looks, feels, and tastes (kind of) like a white bread. I picked this up for $4.29 at Acme.

The look: Out of the bag, you'd never know that this is a "healthy" white bread. It looks like a classic slice of white bread with a golden brown crust. It even has that fluffy texture you're expecting.

The taste: Like we've maybe come to expect from many "diet" foods, the taste is different from the norm. This bread has a bit of a bitter tinge to it, compared to some of the other white breads here. However, it's not so offensive that you're going to notice it, if you toast it or eat a sandwich with it. With this nutritional value (when white bread usually doesn't add much to your day), the negatives truly aren't too bad.

Dave's Killer Bread White Bread Done Right

Nutrition : (Per 1-Slice Serving):

Calories : 110

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

Dave's Killer Bread is all about healthifying things, so if you're questioning how the brand could possibly have a white bread, then you're probably not alone. This loaf cost me $6.99 at my local Acme. I was skeptical from the moment I opened the bag, and my questions just kept coming.

The look: No, this doesn't look like white bread. It looks like a multigrain bread (you can even see the seeds). It's made with unbleached flour, so is this even actually a white bread? Honestly, probably not, but the brand calls it one!

The taste: The bread doesn't even taste like white bread, so if you're looking for a healthier white bread, this isn't it. There are healthier white breads that still taste like white bread. This tastes like wheat bread (because that's basically what it is). There's nothing wrong with how it tastes, it just doesn't taste like white bread.

Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White

Nutrition : (Per 1-Slice Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 4 g

You can find a ton of different Pepperidge Farm breads at the grocery store, including Farmhouse Hearty White, which I purchased for $4.48 at Walmart. It's a bit high in sodium compared to many other brands (yet doesn't offer much in the way of fiber), so be mindful of what you're putting on the bread when you eat it.

The look: Another rustic-looking bread, this one comes dusted with flour and offers an oversize slice. It's a bit on the thick side and is pretty fluffy, if not slightly dense. The dense quality would make it a good sandwich bread.

The taste: A bit sweet and yeasty, but the dense texture of the bread makes it a little dry in your mouth. This is a bread I wouldn't eat on its own, simply because of the texture. It needs added moisture to it—like jelly or mayo—to liven it up.

365 by Whole Foods Market Classic White Sandwich Bread

Nutrition : (Per 1-Slice Serving):

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

Whole Foods' store-brand bread gives devotees an alternative if none of the name brands are calling out to you. It's higher in sodium and carbs than some of its competitors, but it's also a slightly larger slice of bread than the others. I grabbed this loaf for $2.79

The look: The slice is wide, which makes for a hearty sandwich. The texture is a bit stiff, but that could also help your sandwich hold up better!

The taste: Very neutral, which means it's a great palette for anything you want to put on it. Despite feeling stiff to the touch, the bread is actually quite spongy once you bite into it, which was a surprising mouthfeel. The crust is also really soft and inoffensive—so crust-haters can happily eat all of it.

Great Value White Sandwich Bread

Nutrition : (Per 1-Slice Serving):

Calories : 70

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Walmart's store brand offers a great value for its loaf of bread—which only makes sense, given its name. Coming in at just $1.42 for a pretty hefty loaf, you get a lot of bang for your buck. The slices do seem like they might be a little bit smaller, but it could be an illusion because they're square, rather than rounded. Nevertheless, it's a good deal.

The look: Each slice is light on crust, which would appeal to anyone who shies away from the typically heartier crust. Instead, the top of this bread has hardly any more crust to it than any of the other sides.

The taste: Great Value offers a soft slice of bread here with a light, neutral flavor. This is the perfect loaf of bread for kids because there's not a lot of flavor to it (so you can put anything on it), the slices are thin (less food for smaller bellies), and they're light on crust. Plus, it just tastes good.

Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Thick Sliced White

Nutrition : (Per 1-Slice Serving):

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g

Nature's Own has several different loaves of bread to choose from, but I picked up the Perfectly Crafted Thick Sliced White Bread for this taste test. It cost $4.49 at Acme. This loaf is such a nice rustic-looking loaf of bread that could have easily come right out of my own oven.

The look: It comes with a dusting of flour on top, which is a nice touch. The loaf is also more squat and wide, and the slices are—you guessed it—thick.

The taste: This bread is really soft and fluffy—so soft that it practically melts in your mouth. The size and shape of the slices, combined with the slightly sweet flavor of the bread would make this a great sandwich bread, especially for something simple like peanut butter and jelly!

Sara Lee Classic White Bread

Nutrition : (Per 2-Slice Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 5 g

One of the classics, Sara Lee's white bread is what you expect when you search for a store-bought loaf of bread. The nutrition label might trick you—the totals are given for a two-slice serving, so it's actually not as high in calories as you might think it is. I bought this for $3.69 at Acme.

The look: Classic. It looks like your prototypical white bread, though the crust was a bit crustier than I expected it to be. The inside of the bread is quite soft, though.

The taste: Very neutral-tasting. There's not a lot to it, so it's a good vehicle for whatever you want to use it for, whether it's savory or sweet.

Bimbo Soft White Bread

Nutrition : (Per 2-Slice Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 5 g

Bimbo not a brand I had ever bought before, so this was a new journey for me, but I'm glad I found it. It's fun to change up your classic white breads, and Bimbo soft white bread is certainly just that—a classic. I got this loaf for $1.98 at Walmart, and it could easily slot in as an alternative for Sara Lee or Wonder Bread.

The look: Like a run-of-the-mill piece of white bread, though the crust is a bit thicker than some of the others. It's also really soft and spongy.

The taste: This slice has a bit of a sweet kick to it, which is nice. It's very light, which gives it that little bit of oomph to an otherwise neutral flavor. The spongy texture provides a light mouthfeel as well.

King's Hawaiian Sliced Hawaiian Sweet Bread

Nutrition : (Per 1-Slice Serving):

Calories : 100

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 3 g

You've likely had King's Hawaiian sweet rolls, but did you know the brand also makes loaves, too? I sure didn't! This bread can be hard to find—I had to check about seven stores before I finally found a loaf, but it was worth the search (and the spend). I found a loaf at Morton Williams for $8.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: This comes in a small loaf, and the bread has that slightly yellow tinge that the sweet rolls do. It's a slightly dry slice of bread but still has a bit of a spongy texture when you bite into it.

The taste: If you assumed this bread was sweet, you assumed correctly. It is sweet, but not too sweet. There's just a little hint of sweetness that wouldn't overwhelm anything else you put on the bread, so you could easily still use this bread for savory purposes quite easily. It's not a super-soft bread (it has some density to it), but it's still a bit spongy.

Wonder Bread

Nutrition : (Per 2-Slice Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 5 g

It doesn't get much more classic than Wonder Bread. This is the standard-bearer for all soft, fluffy white bread—and for good reason. It's a very good loaf of bread! Plus, it's always affordable. This one was $2.92 at Walmart.

The look: My loaf did get a little bit squashed because it is such a soft loaf of bread, so the look of it wasn't the best it could be. But the crust was a little flaky, and the inside of the bread was perfectly fluffy.

The taste: The bread has a light yeast flavor that's not too in your face. It's just enough to give the bread flavor. This is a slice that could easily be eaten with something as simple as butter or be built into a hearty sandwich—just be careful that your sandwich doesn't overpower your bread (it is so soft, after all).

Arnold Country Style White

Nutrition : (Per 1-Slice Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 4 g

Arnold—aka Oroweat or Brownberry, depending on your location—has a few different breads to choose from. The Country Style White is a rustic white bread that feels like grandma made it. I bought this loaf for $5.29 at Acme.

The look: The top crust is dusted with flour, which makes it look like it came from your own kitchen (or grandma's). The slices are larger than standard and thick, so if you're looking for a good bread for french toast, this is it.

The taste: This bread tastes really yeasty, which I loved. I like when my bread tastes like bread, and this definitely does. It's really soft and fluffy, and has enough of its own taste that you can simply eat it on its own.