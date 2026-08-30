5 Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls Shoppers Say Taste Bakery-Made

These pillowy soft, icing-topped cinnamon rolls deliver a fresh-baked breakfast experience in minutes.

Not many things can compete with the smell of hot cinnamon rolls, pulled fresh from the oven. Between the smell of the cinnamon filling and taste of the sweet icing, they’re the kind of treat that can make a weekend morning feel a bit special. Shoppers note that several store bought cinnamon rolls have that bakery taste at home, without having to make them from scratch.

Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls with Original Icing

Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls with Original Icing is a reliable brand that customers stand by. “They are a quick and easy, no effort breakfast or dessert. Pairing them with bacon or ham and eggs for breakfast is balanced and full of flavor,” a customer said. “Once baked, they are larger than expected. Pillowy soft and the glazed icing is just sweet enough and a perfectly thin consistency. Sweet perfection.”

Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls with Icing

Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls with Icing is known for their quality and flavor. “I was SO impressed by these!! They were kind of an impulse buy even though I’ve tried many other Annie’s products. They are absolutely delicious!! Great cinnamon flavor, the rolls are scrumptious, and the icing is NOT too sweet. They bake up beautifully. HIGHLY recommend,” a customer said in a review.

Pillsbury Flaky Grands! Cinnamon Rolls

Pillsbury Flaky Grands! Cinnamon Rolls with Cinnabon Cinnamon and Cream Cheese Icing is great to have on hand for those slow Sunday mornings where you want something special baking in the oven. “Delicious fresh hot cinnamon rolls are so quick and easy! These luscious rolls are flaky and light, with melt-in-your-mouth homemade taste,” a customer said in a review. “The icing adds the perfect flavor and texture. Great for a quick breakfast, snacks, even served warm with ice cream as a dessert!”

Great Value Cinnamon Roll Dough with Icing

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Great Value Cinnamon Roll Dough with Icing tastes incredible and is an affordable option, according to customers. “These cinnamon rolls turned out soft, warm, and full of flavor. The icing was just the right amount and melted perfectly over the rolls. They baked up nicely and made the house smell amazing. For the price, this is a great value and a quick, tasty treat. I would definitely buy them again,” a customer said in a review.

Magnolia Table Classic Cinnamon Rolls

Magnolia Table Classic Cinnamon Rolls taste homemade, according to shoppers. “These cinnamon rolls are lovely! Perfectly not too sweet with well balanced, solid taste of cinnamon that perfumes the whole bun. The dough stands up to the bite but has a short crumb, it does not fall apart when bitten into,” a customer said in a review. “This could easily be passed off as homemade.”