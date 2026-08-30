5 Best Canned Tomatoes, According to Chefs

Chefs share the canned tomatoes they recommend for sauces, pizza, pasta, and more.

Tomatoes are a staple in countless recipes. From pastas to salads and endless other dishes, tomatoes are a must-have. The freshest ones are obviously home-grown, but if that’s not an option, canned can do the trick. However, not all are worth pantry space. To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their go-to brands. Here are the top five.

Cento San Marzano

When it comes to canned tomatoes, authenticity matters, and Cento San Marzano tomatoes are a favorite among cooks who want the real Italian deal. Chefs praise these tomatoes for their natural sweetness, low acidity, and concentrated flavor, making them especially well suited to pasta sauces and marinara. “These tomatoes provide a natural sweetness that makes homemade pasta and marinara sauces taste amazing,” says John Miller, Chef and Caterer, Owner of Miller’s Catering Company and Family Food and Beverage. “They are also one of the few brands that certify that these are the legit San Marzanos grown in Italy. Other brands have San Marzano ‘style’ tomatoes in a can, but these are the real deal.” Marissa Stevens, home chef, founder and recipe developer at Pinch and Swirl, is also a big fan. “They’re genuine San Marzano tomatoes, and the low acidity, sweetness, and depth of flavor are honestly incomparable to most other brands,” she explains. “I also love that the whole tomatoes, which are the ones I use most, come packed in a thick tomato puree instead of watery juice.”

Bianco DiNapoli Tomatoes

For some chefs, choosing a favorite canned tomato comes down to one thing: consistently exceptional quality. Bianco DiNapoli Tomatoes has earned a devoted following for its flavorful tomatoes and is a go-to for Mary Sue Milliken, Co-Chef/Owner of Mundo Hospitality Group. “Bianco DiNapoli Tomatoes are my favorite canned tomatoes by far because [of co-founder Chris Bianco],” she says. “He’s a perfectionist, and his tomatoes are perfect.”

Alta Cucina Tomatoes

If you’re making a classic Italian sauce or braise, San Marzano tomatoes are a go-to for a reason. Their relatively low water content and concentrated flavor make them particularly prized for cooking, and chefs say Alta Cucina Tomatoes deliver the balance of brightness and umami they’re looking for “The San Marzanos canned tomatoes have fewer seeds and less water content, giving them a more concentrated flavor than some other tomato varieties,” explains Darrel Truett, executive chef of Barolo Grill. “They’re the Italian gold standard for tomatoes used in sauces and braises, and it’s important to the Barolo team to stay true to Italian cooking.” Chef Darrel adds, “We stick to San Marzanos for sauces because they are truly the crown jewel of Italian tomatoes. They have the perfect balance of umami and brightness.”

Mutti Whole Peeled Tomatoes

A great canned tomato should be flavorful and make cooking easier. Mutti Whole Peeled Tomatoes check both boxes, earning praise for their rich color, natural sweetness, and versatility. They’re easy to crush by hand and can be used for everything from pasta sauce to tomato soup. “We use Mutti Whole Peeled Tomatoes for tomato sauce and tomato soup,” says Tanya Kuruts, home chef, co-founder and recipe developer at Vegtasty. “They are whole peeled Italian tomatoes packed in tomato juice.” Besides the taste, Kuruts loves the quality and how easy they are to cook with. “The tomatoes have a beautiful red color, smell really good and have a naturally sweet tomato flavor.”

Stanislaus Piccolo Datterini

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Not every standout canned tomato needs to be destined for a sauce. Stanislaus Piccolo Datterini tomatoes have a fresh, sweet flavor that makes them tempting to eat straight from the can or jar. Chef Nicole Bean, owner of Pizaro’s Pizza Napoletana, loves them for everything from pizza and pasta sauces to snacking with a little salt. “They have the slightest hint of sweetness to them and are just plain delicious,” she says. ” I’ve used them in a variety of recipes and enjoy having them halved on pizza for a pop of flavor that is so juicy and flavorful. I love snacking on them with a kiss of salt or by themselves.” Chef Nicole adds. “When preparing meals at home or for the pizzeria, I’ll add them to make a pan sauce for pasta or hand-crush them for a textural and zippy bite to finish a pizza.”