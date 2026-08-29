These frozen biscuits bake up fluffy, buttery, and surprisingly homemade.

Biscuits made from scratch are always ideal. But did you know some frozen biscuits at your local grocery store taste so good that some people say they taste as Grandma made them? Not every frozen biscuit is delicious, but a handful are highly recommended by shoppers. The best part is, all you have to do is pop them in an oven or air fryer, and voilà: hot biscuits are ready. Here are 5 frozen biscuits that taste homemade, according to shoppers.

Pillsbury Grands Southern Style

Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits are sold in large bags at Sam’s Club, and shoppers are obsessed. “These are so tasty! They cook up better than those in the can. Fluffy with a crispy bottom. And I love that I can cook any number of biscuits I want. And not have to any and create waste,” writes one. “We buy these every time we go to Sam’s. They are so easy to cook. We just pop them in the Air Fryer and wow ! They are ready,” adds another. “First time trying and these are great! I bake in air fryer and come out as good or better than homemade biscuits,” says a third.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Magnolia Table Jo’s Buttermilk Biscuits

Magnolia Table Jo’s Buttermilk Biscuits are another freezer-section favorite, with a delightful buttery flavor and a soft, fluffy texture that many guests find reminiscent of homemade treats. “I’m shocked how good these are because how is frozen biscuits taste like they are home made!” a shopper says. “These are so buttery and crispy, a delicious indulgence worth the price,” another adds. “These biscuits bought me back to old childhood memories when my grandma used to mix and bake from scratch. Highly recommended,” says a third.

Mary B’s Value Pack

Mary B’s Buttermilk Biscuits are surprisingly good, according to biscuit snobs. “I had my doubts about these biscuits because I’m not accustomed to using Frozen biscuits but I have to say these are every bit as good as my homemade and maybe even lighter in texture. Put them in Frozen, bake for the prescribed time, they rise and cook just that quickly. I had never heard of baking Frozen biscuits before but this one is delicious if you don’t get it you’re missing out,” a shopper writes.

Cappello’s Almond Flour Buttermilk Biscuits

Cappello’s Almond Flour Buttermilk Biscuits are a hit with gluten-free shoppers. “Taste and texture are like an actual biscuit. Size overall is kind of small compared to a regular gluten filled biscuit. However, to me personally they’re ridiculously delicious,” one writes. “These are the best premade gluten free biscuits we have ever eaten,” another adds.

Great Value Buttermilk Biscuits

Great Value Buttermilk Biscuits are budget-friendly, fluffy baked biscuits that Walmart shoppers buy again and again. “Honestly Walmart brand frozen biscuits are as close to homemade as I’ve found. They’re delicious, just don’t overbake them or the bottoms turn into hardtack,” a Redditor says.