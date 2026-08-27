7 Frozen Breakfasts That Taste Like a Restaurant Breakfast, According to Shoppers

Shoppers share convenient freezer finds that taste fresh and save money.

Frozen breakfasts are a lifesaver on mornings when you need something good in a hurry, with no cooking or cleanup. These frozen items are not only delicious and convenient, they’re so good you won’t feel deprived of a good breakfast on a busy day. Shoppers also save money by not hitting the drive-thru. If you’re planning a freezer restock and need some inspiration for tasty breakfast options the whole family will love, here are seven frozen breakfasts that taste restaurant-quality, shoppers say.

Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg and Cheese Maple Griddle Cake

Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg and Cheese Maple Griddle Cakes are tasty and good value for money, fans say. “The ingredients and overall quality are equal/comparable to the ‘warming trays’ of food prep at McD’s and other chains. No drive-thru or waiting, and you’re saving $ by drinking coffee or juice at home. What’s not to like?” one Walmart shopper said.

Great Value Sausage Egg and Cheese Croissant Sandwich

Great Value Sausage Egg and Cheese Croissant Sandwich take no time at all to heat up in the microwave. “Delicious. 6 minutes in my air fryer and they come out perfect,” one shopper said. “Better than the name brand Jimmy Dean and better than McDonald’s. Can’t beat the price.”

Odom’s Tennessee Pride Sausage & Buttermilk Biscuits

Odom’s Tennessee Pride Sausage & Buttermilk Biscuits are snack-sized and perfect for kids and adults alike. “Cheaper than eating out,” one Walmart shopper wrote in the reviews. “Add an egg and cheese if you desire and you have a really good but cost effective breakfast.”

Red’s Turkey Sausage Egg’wich

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Red’s Turkey Sausage Egg’wich is a delicious gluten-free option that is also low in carbs. “A lot like an Egg & Sausage McMuffin, but without the bun,” one shopper noted. “Convenient, at about 2 minutes heating time.”

Trader Joe’s Hashbrowns

Trader Joe’s Hashbrowns are a fan-favorite frozen breakfast item. “Honestly, I prefer them over McDonald’s,” one shopper said. “There’s too many variables for the McDonald’s one to be good. There can be a massive wait. They might get my order wrong. The food might cool down by the time I get home. Whereas TJ’s hash browns come out perfect from the air fryer every time.”

Mason Dixie Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Mason Dixie Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich is a hit with Costco shoppers who love the taste and texture (the brand just launched a new Chicken Biscuit Sandwich too!) “If you have these at your local club, take a chance on them,” one Costco shopper said. “Totally delicious! Even though you can microwave them in the package, don’t. They come out soggy. Unwrap and then rewrap in a damp paper towel for 2 minutes and these are the best!!”

Kodiak Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese Maple Pancake

Kodiak Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese Maple Pancake sandwich is delicious, with 20 g of protein per serving. “This breakfast sandwich tastes very very good. It’s close to the taste of a McDonald’s McGriddle with egg,” one shopper said.