7 Dips Shoppers Say Are "Restaurant-Quality" Straight From the Fridge

A really good dip or dressing can elevate even the most boring meal or snack, and these days we are spoiled for choice. Take one look at the dip aisle and you will be overwhelmed with the variety available—so many dips, so little time. If you're anything like me and need dips in the fridge at all times for a quick crudité lunch or to zhuzh up a plate, look no further—here are some truly tasty options that taste like they're restaurant quality without restaurant prices. Here are seven dips shoppers are obsessed with.

Castello Whipped Dip

I don't know how they do it but the Castello Whipped Dips are actually better than many restaurant options (the Paprika & Chili Whipped Dip will change your life). Try it with crackers, chopped veggies, on a charcuterie platter… honestly you can't go wrong. The Cracked Black Pepper flavor slaps, too. "Love this creamy flavorful spread that goes so smoothly on any crackerLove this creamy flavorful spread that goes so smoothly on any cracker," one shopper said.

Marie's Onion, Chive & Herb Produce Dip

Marie's is a solid choice for delicious dressings and dips, like the new Onion, Chive & Herb Produce Dip (I tried it recently and once again, it's better than a lot of the dips offered in restaurants). Fans also rave about the Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing and Dip. "This is the only blue cheese dressing we've found that is KETO with zero sugar added and the only one my husband will eat. Tastes excellent. Strong bleu cheese taste," one Walmart shopper said.

Cedar's Reserve Hommus

The new Cedar's Reserve Hommus is made with olive and avocado oils and extra tahini, and it's absolutely delicious (especially the Lebanese Za'atar & Tahini flavor). "LOVE the olive tapenade! divine!" one happy shopper commented on the Cedar's Facebook page. "Yum I need to try this ," another commented.

Trader Joe's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

The Trader Joe's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip has a cult following for good reason. "The frozen dip is my life. I had to stop buying it. It's too good. I got a little baking dish for it, I just throw it in the oven at like 375ish for 30 minutes or so or until it looks delicious," one shopper said.

Kirkland Guacamole Cups

The Kirkland Signature Organic Chunky Guacamole cups are the absolute best prepackaged grocery store guacamole. "I have tried many brands of pre-made guacamole over the years and while nothing beats making your own fresh at home, this is the best of the pre-made that I have tried," one Redditor said. "Not only is it super fresh, and it tastes great, and the quality of the avocados and ingredients is incredibly good, but those little cups of the guac stay fresh FOREVER – a HUGE convenience! It turns out that these cups are the perfect serving size for just about anything where you want to add extra guacamole, but you don't want to open a whole larger container [or make your own]," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fresh N Nova Raw Fluffy Garlic Spread

The Fresh N Nova Raw Fluffy Garlic Spread is spectacular and tastes great on pretty much everything. For fans of the Zankou Chicken chain, this spread is a dead ringer taste-wise for the infamous Zankou garlic sauce. So, so good.

Dean's French Onion Dip

Shoppers love the classic Dean's French Onion Dip. "I grew up in the Midwest on Deans, and moved to SoCal a couple years ago. For some reason it's difficult to find Deans out here, and I have yet to find anything that compares. Deans with Ruffles while watching football is my comfort time," one shopper said. "Dean's is so delicious," another said.