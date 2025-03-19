5 Exercises Women Should Do for Total Body Strength

We all know that feeling—wanting to exercise more but feeling overwhelmed by complicated workout routines and conflicting fitness advice. Finding exercises that effectively build strength, improve mobility, and boost endurance can be particularly challenging for women. "Regular exercise can lower your risk of chronic issues such as heart disease or osteoporosis," says Rachel Weber, Co-Owner and Personal Trainer at Jack City Fitness. "Women should aim to lock in a well-balanced routine that includes strength training, mobility work, with an appropriate level of cardio for their body goals." Read on to discover five expert-recommended exercises that will help you build a more balanced, effective fitness routine.

Push-Ups: Upper Body and Core Strength

Starting in a plank position with your core engaged, lower your body until your chest touches the ground before pushing back up to the starting position. "This exercise will work your upper body and core, and lends well to functional benefits," Rachel explains. For women, she recommends aiming for a couple of full sets of about 10-15 repetitions. If you're not specifically targeting upper body in your training, incorporate push-ups 3-4 times a week.

Squats: Lower Body Power and Joint Mobility

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, push your hips backward while bending your knees and try to bring your thighs parallel to the floor. Once you feel your lower muscles engaged, drive through the ground and return to your starting position. "This is a lower body focused movement, but also engages so much of your core while you have to keep your upper body still when you start adding weight to the mix," says Rachel. For women just starting out, she advises not adding any weight and doing 2-3 sets of about 10-15 reps, one or two times per week.

Planks: Core Stability and Posture

Hold a straight line from head to heels, either on your hands or down on your elbows. Rachel describes this as "all core strength training." For beginners, she suggests aiming for 30-second holds, 2-3 times. As your strength develops, you can gradually increase your hold times. "This is a great one for posture and back pain as well!" Rachel adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lunges: Balance and Lower Body Strength

Step forward or backward and bring your knees to make 90-degree angles, then push back to your neutral position. "Much like squats, you can definitely start adding weight, but for this one, your form is so important when you start adding weight to not cause injury to your joints," Rachel cautions. She recommends doing lunges on the same day as squats, with 2-3 sets of 10 repetitions for each leg, creating a varied and effective lower body workout.

Jump Rope: Cardiovascular Endurance

Most of us have been jumping rope since childhood, making it an accessible exercise option. "This is an endurance game," Rachel says. She recommends starting with short bursts and working up to longer sessions of about 5-10 minutes. For beginners, aim for a few 1-minute or even 30-second sets. "Jump rope can be a great cardio that you can do just about anywhere," notes Rachel, suggesting it can be done 3-4 times a week.

Incorporating these five exercises into your regular routine can significantly improve strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular health—creating a balanced fitness foundation that serves your body well for years to come.