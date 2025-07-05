4 Best U.S. Hiking Trails That Double as a Killer Workout, According to a National Park Expert

Whether it’s a warm summer morning or a crisp fall afternoon, few things compare to the excitement of lacing up your hiking boots and hitting the trails. The great outdoors offers varied terrain, picturesque views, and the opportunity to challenge your mind and body, all while taking in the fresh air. As you plan seasonal getaways or embark on a spontaneous weekend escape, we’ve rounded up some of the best hiking trails in the U.S. that double as a killer workout, according to a national park expert who’s traveled to 80+ countries.

One thing to keep in mind before heading out is that you prepare and wear the appropriate gear, depending on what kind of hike you’re taking.

“If you hike in summer, for instance, it’s essential to have enough water. Know all water sources and have a water filter if there are natural water sources available. Always take electrolytes to avoid salt deficiency and eat plenty of salty snacks,” says James Ian, founder at Parks Collecting. “Eat and drink regularly, even when you don’t feel like it. I like to take a hiking umbrella if it’s extremely hot—they lower the temperature by as much as 20 degrees. I also use cooling neck towels in hot weather. And I fully submerge myself in natural water supplies if possible. Hiking poles are essential, too.”

If your hiking trail has substantial elevation changes like these, then you absolutely need to have completed several similar practice hikes. (This may sound a bit out of the norm, but backwards walking on a flat surface is an excellent way to train for a steep hike, James says!)

Now, let’s dive into some of the best hiking trails throughout the country, according to a man who’s explored 80+ countries.

Grand Canyon Rim-To-Rim Hike

Grand Canyon’s Rim-To-Rim Hike is certainly not for the faint of heart. One way provides 24 miles at a “strenuous” level, according to the National Park Foundation. But the views and experience are absolutely worth it if you’re an advanced hiker. The best time of year to explore this route is May through October.

“There is nothing as incredible as being surrounded by the towering walls of the Grand Canyon,” James tells us. “You also get to see Ribbon Falls on the North Kaibab Trail. The hike can be done in either order—from the north to south or south to north. Most people do this over two days and stay at Phantom Ranch or camp overnight, but it’s possible, with very careful planning and knowing your limits, to do it as an epic day hike.”

Half Dome, Yosemite National Park

Half Dome provides a 14 to 16-mile round-trip hike that exceeds almost 5,000 feet above Yosemite Valley and 8,800 feet above sea level. This provides a stellar yet challenging workout for many outdoor enthusiasts.

“The whole hike is great fun and very beautiful, but the main appeal of the hike is the last 400 feet where you pull yourself up a steep granite cliff using metal cables that have been suspended on the face of Half Dome,” James says. “The views from the top are incredible.”

Paintbrush Divide—Cascade Canyons Loop, Grand Teton National Park

This hiking trail offers a physically demanding 20-mile loop that brings you up Paintbrush Canyon and over Paintbrush Divide to Lake Solitude. On the way down, you’ll experience Cascade Canyon. The route features breathtaking vantage points of the park, including stunning views of Mount Woodring, Mount Moran, and Rockchuck Peak. (Keep in mind that there can be a bit of snow—even in the summer!)

“The trail starts at scenic String Lake and goes into the beautiful Paintbrush Canyon, past beautiful lakes and crosses into Cascades Canyon, with rugged peaks, waterfalls, and frequent wildlife sightings,” James says.

Longs Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park

Longs Peak at Rocky Mountain National Park is another hiking route where you’ll need to ensure you’re prepared for the elements. Even in June and the warmer months, weather conditions continue on Longs Peak.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“This is a challenging hike that passes through the infamous Keyhole formation, a distinctive notch in the rock, and then becomes semi-technical with narrow ledges, loose rock scrambling, and exposure,” James tells us. “Most hikers start around 2:00 or 3:00 AM to beat the storms and get down before afternoon lightning becomes a risk. In addition to the fun scrambling, the summit rewards you with stunning views in every direction.”