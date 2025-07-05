3 Moves You Can Do Anywhere to Shrink Belly Fat Fast After 40

Belly fat is a challenge most people face in their 40s. In fact, excess fat tends to gravitate toward the midsection for several reasons, including insufficient sleep, hormonal changes, and resistance to insulin. The key is having a solid workout regimen on deck that can shrink belly fat and keep your abs in top shape. We spoke with Brooke Bussard, MD, CPT, owner of Brooke’s Balanced Blueprint, a lifestyle medicine health coaching practice, in Baltimore, MD, who shares three exercises you can perform anywhere to melt belly fat faster after 40.

Visceral fat, which is found deep in the abdomen, is extremely unhealthy. “This type of fat … increases our risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and other chronic conditions. Keeping belly fat to a minimum is important to help prevent these diseases that negatively affect our quality of life,” explains Bussard.

This is why it’s important to get started with an exercise plan. Here are three no-equipment moves you can do anywhere that help shrink belly fat fast.

According to Bussard, “The following exercises do not require equipment and can be used in a Sprint Interval Training (SIT) session which involves short bursts of exercise followed by rest periods. You can choose one to do on a given day. Be sure to warm up and cool down for at least five to 10 minutes at each session.”

Fast Feet

Stand tall with your feet just outside hip-distance apart and knees slightly bent. Quickly alternate lifting each foot like you’re running in place. (On a scale of 1-10 for speed, “run” at a pace of 9 or 10.) Perform fast feet for 15 to 20 seconds. Rest for 2 seconds. Repeat for 2 to 6 sets.

Squat Jumps

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Bend your hips and knees as you lower into a squat. Explode upward into a jump. Land softly and immediately lower into a squat for the next rep. Perform squat jumps for 15 to 20 seconds. Rest for 2 seconds. Repeat for 2 to 6 sets.

Want a Slimmer Waistline? Build These 5 Moves Into Your Morning

Mountain Climbers