The 4 Best Hiking Shoes, According to Experienced Hikers

There’s nothing quite like lacing up your boots and exploring a challenging new nature trail. Whether you prefer trekking through sandy dunes and sea grass or weaving through mountain paths lined with vibrant wildflowers, wearing the right footwear is key. To help optimize your hiking experience, we chatted with outdoor enthusiasts and hikers to round up the best hiking shoes fit for every adventure.

There are many things to keep in mind when shopping for the ideal pair of hiking shoes.

“A great pair has to be lightweight, water-proof, provide stability, and look good, too,” says Alison F Heisler, hiking enthusiast, former D1 lacrosse athlete at Colgate, and founding member of LaunchBreak. “It sounds like a minor detail, but the shoe needs to have great laces that won’t fray and are easy to lace up tightly. I have a narrow foot, so my foot mustn’t slip around the inside of my boot. Also, a genuinely great boot is only truly great if it is aligned with the socks you wear. I wear a lighter-weight wool sock when I trek. I wear a running sock when I go on a trail run, so I always try on my boots with the socks I plan to wear.”

Another pro tip? Stephanie Beale, outdoor enthusiast and owner of GoatsTrail.com, suggests breaking in your shoes before hitting the trails.

“My preferred way to break them in is to wear them around the house or outside in the yard for a few hours,” she explains. “I don’t like to just put on new shoes and take them out for a full day (or longer excursion) without knowing if they will feel alright after extended wear. I’ll often know I can wear them for an extended hike if I can comfortably wear them for a few hours in normal walking conditions.”

Now, let’s dive into the best hiking boots and shoes, according to passionate hikers.

Salomon X Ultra 360 Mid Gore-Tex

Salomon’s X Ultra 360 Mid Gore-Tex is a fan-favorite, with reviewers loving the boot’s rugged outsole, sleek design, waterproof membrane, and ultra-comfortable fit.

“This was my go-to boot for a recent 10-day trek in Bolivia through the Andes mountains,” Alison tells us. “The terrain was uneven and we trekked through a lot of rain. This boot kept my foot dry, and I felt extremely stable in it. Never got a blister!”

Salewa Pedroc Air

The Salewa Pedroc Air features a lightweight, breathable design for female hikers.

“I love these hiking shoes,” says Alison. “They fit the bill on so many levels. I wore them almost every day during my 25-day trek to Everest Base Camp and throughout Sagarmatha National Park in Nepal. Lighter weight, below the ankle, with great grippy soles. And, don’t have to sacrifice style with these shoes. I have them in black, and they look like I could go from a trail to a meeting in the office. People stop me along the trail to ask me about my Salewas. I recommend them to everyone!”

Merrill Moab 3 Mid Waterproof

You can’t go wrong with Merrill’s Moab 3 Mid Waterproof design, which is made to conquer rugged trail types.

“Reliable! Supportive! Well-priced, supportive boot-over-the-ankle with Vibram outsoles. You can’t lose with Merrill,” Alison raves. “I see many women out on longer hikes and treks wearing these boots. The men’s version is popular, too!”

Stephanie agrees this shoe is an excellent choice.

“These are super comfortable, and waterproof—probably the two features I think are most important,” she says. “They just work so well for hitting some off-road trails and then getting out for a little bit of a walk.”

Hoka Anacapa 2 Freedom

Hoka’s Anacapa 2 Freedom were specifically designed for hikes. Plus, the slip-on design provides a seamless on-and-off experience.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“I am considering walking the Camino de Santiago trail from Spain to France in 2026,” Alison says. “I see female professional trekking guides wearing these shoes on established trails and trekking routes. If Hoka is good enough for my guide, it is good enough for me.”