5 Best String Cheese Brands, According to Shoppers

Find the tastiest string cheese snacks shoppers love for a quick protein boost.

String cheese is a great snack in a pinch, perfect to have on hand when you need a bit of protein or something to take the edge off before a meal. That said, the brand you buy makes all the difference. Some are far better than others, and according to shoppers who love the product, these are five of the best string cheese brands you can buy.

Polly-O String Cheese Mozzarella Cheese Snacks

My personal favorite are the Polly-O String Cheese Mozzarella Cheese Snacks. I always have these on hand, and love the twist ones, as well! “I think this is a regional brand, but in my opinion Polly-O is the only way to go,” a Reddit reviewer said. “Love Polly-O,” another said. “Polly-O best of all time hands down. Nothing compares for me,” another stated.

Kroger Mozzarella String Cheese

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The Kroger Mozzarella String Cheese is a favorite among shoppers, with some saying it’s the best brand out there. “Honestly, I like the Kroger brand. Not a huge fan of Kraft or Sargento. To me it’s just string cheese, doesn’t need to be a fancy brand to be good,” a Reddit reviewer said. “Kroger brand is 10x better than Kraft or any other I’ve tried,” another said.

Good & Gather Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

The Good & Gather Mozzarella Cheese Sticks is another top brand customers stand behind. “Target’s Good and Gather is the only one that compares. It’s the only one I will buy. I dare say it may even be better than the old-school Walmart brand. If you haven’t tried it, you’re missing out,” a Reddit reviewer said. “The ONLY string cheese I will buy now is Target’s Good and Gather. It is head and shoulder better than any other brand out there. If they don’t have it in stock, I’d rather go without,” another review said.

Frigo Cheese Heads Whole Milk String Cheese

The Frigo Cheese Heads Whole Milk String Cheese is a favorite among shoppers who always stock their fridge with fresh string cheese. “Frigo Cheese Heads, all the way,” a Reddit reviewer said. “Frigo is my favorite, it has the perfect balance of texture and taste imo [in my opinion],” another said. “Frigo cheese heads are the stringiest I found-you can get some super thin and small strings off it and it tastes great too,” a third stated about the brand.

Galbani Whole Milk Mozzarella String Cheese

If you prefer your string cheese to be creamier in texture, the Galbani Whole Milk Mozzarella String Cheese is a good choice. “I really like Galbani’s, it’s [creamier] and strings [easily] for me,” a Reddit reviewer said. “Perfect nighttime snack for me! And Galbani is my preference,” another said. “Me too! It’s the only string cheese that’s perfectly creamy! I always eat one before bed,” a third shopper said on the review.