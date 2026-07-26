I Tried 6 Boxed Stuffing Mixes & One Brand Beats Them All

We tested six popular boxed options to find the most delicious side dish.

Boxed stuffing mixes are perfect for days when you can’t be bothered to make stuffing from scratch, but still want something delicious with your roast turkey or chicken. These shelf-stable stuffings just need some water and ingredients like butter to result in a lovely, savory stuffing that takes just minutes to make on the stovetop or in the microwave. I love making a Sunday roast but don’t incorporate stuffing as often as I should (who says it’s just for Thanksgiving and Christmas?) so I decided to test several boxed varieties and rank them in terms of taste, texture, flavor, and quality. Here’s how they worked out, from “very good” to “absolute best” boxed stuffing mixes.

Mrs. Cubbison’s Traditional Stuffing

Mrs. Cubbison’s Traditional Stuffing was a little more involved in terms of preparation but it had a really nice flavor to it. This stuffing was nice and moist without any sogginess, and the cubes kept their shape after cooking which was nice. Adding vegetables would make this the perfect side for any roast chicken or turkey and you can actually stuff it inside the bird for extra flavor.

Aleias Plain Stuffing Box

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There was technically nothing at all wrong with the Aleias Stuffing Mix Plains Box, but after trying the savory (still to come on the list!) it didn’t feel as flavorful. Texture-wise it’s fantastic, and I loved the buttery flavor (it doesn’t come across in the picture but the flavors had so much depth. I just preferred the herbiness of the savory option, but you might love both.

Aleias Stuffing Mix Savory Box

You would never believe the Aleias Stuffing Mix Savory Box is gluten-free—the texture, taste, and savoriness of this boxed stuffing is outstanding. Even without the extra vegetables this is a delicious stuffing with the right “bite” to the bread—I would use it for everyday meals and wow guests with it for Christmas. I used chicken broth and it ended up exceptionally good.

Signature SELECT Turkey Flavored Stuffing

Signature SELECT Turkey Flavored Stuffing is absolutely packed with flavor and has a beautiful texture after cooking. The bread is soft and juicy while still having enough texture to stand up to your turkey. I made it both with water and chicken broth and while the broth was more flavorful, it was delicious either way.

Stove Top Cornbread Stuffing Mix

The Stove Top Cornbread Stuffing Mix is a hit—clearly this brand knows stuffing. It not only tasted wonderful but smelled so good while cooking, and made my kitchen feel like there was a real turkey roasting away in the oven. The herby taste on this stuffing is quite pronounced, and I loved how the bread cubes kept the right texture and slight crispiness which would go so well with good gravy. I would 100% use this for a special occasion.

Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey

And the winner is… the Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey! This was the easiest to prep and had the perfect buttery, savory flavor that screams “special occasion”. All you need to do is add water and butter for a beautiful stuffing that has enough flavor to complement your roast bird, but fully stands by itself as a tasty snack. Highly recommend!