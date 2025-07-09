 Skip to content

7 Trader Joe’s Candies Shoppers Say Are “the Best”

These sweet snacks—from gummies to marshmallows—are flying off Trader Joe’s shelves.
Published on July 9, 2025 | 8:30 AM

Trader Joe’s is the best place to shop for everything from Asian and Indian food to nuts and dried fruit. The California-born grocery store also has one of the best niche candy selections in town. In addition to some of its trademark items, the store sells seasonal sweets that amass a cult following quickly. Here are 7 Trader Joe’s candies shoppers say are “the best.”

Scandanavian Swimmers

Scandinavian Swimmers, the Trader Joe’s version of Swedish Fish with “different types of sea creatures,” has been a popular candy forever. They come in regular and “super sour” options for $3.79 a bag; each is equally delicious. Good luck not devouring the whole bag in one sitting.

Strawberry Fields Gummy Candy

During the summer, Trader Joe’s offers many strawberry-infused food items, including Strawberry Fields Gummy Candy. The bag includes three different gummies: “succulent little Strawberry Gummies; super-sweet sugar-coated Strawberry Gummies; and tantalizingly tart sour Strawberry Gummies,” the brand explains. Get the bag for $2.29.

Strawberry and Watermelon Marshmallows

Another new candy? Strawberry and Watermelon Marshmallows. The candies are “whipped up” in Spain by one of Europe’s premier marshmallow-makers, shaped like mini versions of their namesake fruits. The store recommends floating them in your favorite fruity sodas. But take note: They are leaving stores in July.

Soft Twist Licorice Strawberry or Soft Twist Licorice Black

Trader Joe’s take on Australian licorice is so incredibly addictive. Between the Soft Twist Licorice Strawberry or Soft Twist Licorice Black, I always go for red. It tastes way more natural than other Australian-style licorice I’ve had, and it’s so good. Each bag is $2.49, and again, it’s tough not to devour all of it in one sitting.

Trio of Soft Licorice Twists

A newer item? This Trio of Soft Licorice Twists. It has the same consistency but is more fruity, with raspberry, mango, and green apple-flavored licorice from Australia. It’s also $2.49.

Bacon and Eggs Shaped Sweet Gummy Candies

Looking for a fun candy to put a smile on your kids’ faces? Bacon and Eggs Shaped Sweet Gummy Candies are adorable and delicious. Get a bag of the breakfast-shaped gummies for $1.99.

Sour Strawberry Candy Belts

One of the newest sugary items attracting lots of attention? Sour Strawberry Candy Belts! “These are so good,” commented Trader Joe’s and Target Finds. “Lovvvve them so much!!” added a follower. “These were 🔥🔥. Definitely a hit!” added another. The 10-ounce box is $3.49.

