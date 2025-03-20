10 Best & Worst Mayonnaise Brands Ranked by Dietitians

Whether you love a dab of mayo on your burger, use it as a binder for tuna or want to enhance the creamy texture of a dressing, mayonnaise is a versatile condiment that can be used in so many ways. But when it comes to how healthy it is, that depends on the brand. While mayo is commonly made up of a combination of oil, eggs, and vinegar or lemon juice, the type of ingredients matter.

"When choosing a healthy mayonnaise, look for mayonnaise made with avocado oil or olive oil," Bess Berger, RDN is the founder of Nutrition by Bess in NJ says. "Avoid soybean, canola, or vegetable oils, as they are often highly processed and inflammatory. Many brands try to go cheap and use a blend of avocado oil with seed oils."

Before putting mayo in your shopping cart, read the nutrition label and look for key things.

Berger explains, "Check that avocado oil is the only oil listed. Overall, healthy mayo should be simple: avocado oil, eggs, vinegar, and salt—nothing more, nothing less!"

There's no shortage of choices when it comes to mayo, so whether you're looking to make better choices or just love a good condiment, we have you covered. Eat This, Not That! spoke with dietitians who share the best and absolutely worst brands ranked in order of healthy to healthiest and unhealthiest to steer clear of.

BEST HEALTHIEST MAYO

Ayoh

Nutrition: 1 Tbsp

Calories: 100

Fat: 11g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium: 70mg

Carbs: 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein: 0g

Ayoh mayo is a creamy spread with a tangy taste that any palate would enjoy and it has dietitian-approved ingredients.

"Ayoh's 'big-nozzle business' nozzle spreads their chunky mayo in perfect, oozy ribbons," says Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, Charleston-based registered dietitian. "Made with quality ingredients like cage-free eggs and apple cider vinegar, this mayo (which they call sandwich sauce) is simply delish."

Sir Kensington's Organic Mayonnaise

Nutrition : 1 Tbsp

Calories : 100

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 90mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Known for its smooth and creamy texture, Sir Kensington's Organic Mayonnaise is pricey, but so are the high quality ingredients the brand uses.

"Sir Kensington's Organic Mayo is a wholesome and nutritious choice made with high-quality organic ingredients," says Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD. She explains the mayo is "crafted with organic avocado oil, cage-free egg yolks, and a touch of organic lemon juice, it delivers a rich and creamy texture without unnecessary additives."

Sabat adds, "Unlike conventional mayos, it uses organic sunflower oil and Fair Trade organic cane sugar, ensuring both sustainability and better-for-you fats. Perfect for sandwiches, dressings, and dips, this mayo combines clean ingredients with great taste."

Primal Kitchen Mayo

Nutrition : 1 Tbsp

Calories : 100

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 85mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Primal Kitchen Mayo is a fan favorite among health-conscious consumers for a reason.

"It's made with avocado oil rich in heart healthy monounsaturated fats and contains 6 simple ingredients without artificial fillers or preservatives," says Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, Ro advisor, founder of NutritionStarringYOU.com and author of The Everything Easy Pre-Diabetes Cookbook. "If you love the creaminess of full fat mayo without all the saturated fat, this one's for you."

Chosen Foods Avocado Mayo

Nutrition : 1 Tbsp

Calories : 100

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 50mg

Carbs :0 g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0 g

The second healthiest mayo according to dietitians is Chosen Foods Avocado Mayo

Sabat explains it's one of the best mayos because it's made with "made with 100% pure avocado oil instead of inflammatory seed oils." She explains that it's "packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, it supports better cholesterol levels and overall well-being."

Sabat adds Chosen Foods Avocado Mayo is also "free from GMOs, gluten, and glyphosate residues, this mayo is a clean, keto-friendly choice perfect for sandwiches, dips, and dressings. With no added sugars or artificial ingredients, it delivers pure, wholesome flavor without compromising health."

Aveyo Avocado Mayo

Nutrition : 1 Tbsp

Calories : 25

Fat : 2.5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 100mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

The No. 1 healthiest mayo is Aveyo Avocado Mayo. It's really low in calories, contains no saturated fat and is made with quality ingredients.

Whitney Stuart MS RDN, a Dallas Dietitian says, "It's a unique, oil-free avocado-based mayo that's creamy, potassium-rich, and lower in calories than traditional oil-based emulsions. It's made with simple, whole-food ingredients and delivers a fresh tang that's perfect for tuna salad or veggie dips."

UNHEALTHIEST MAYOS

Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise

Nutrition : 1 Tbsp

Calories : 90

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 90mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar:0 g)

Protein : 0g

Don't let the nutritional label fool you. Yes, Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise is low in sodium and calories compared to others, but it's the ingredients that land this brand on the worst list.

Stuart says, "While a classic, its main ingredient is soybean oil, an oil that lacks the nutrient density of healthier alternatives like avocado-based mayo."

Blue Plate Mayonnaise

Nutrition Facts (per 1 Tbsp serving):

Calories: 100

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 1.5g

Sodium: 70mg

Total Carbs: 0g

Protein: 0g

Another mayo that many think is good is Blue Plate Mayonnaise, but one look at the ingredients and you'll see why it's on the unhealthy list.

"Blue Plate Mayonnaise may claim to have a simple, classic recipe, but its ingredients tell a different story," says Sabat.

She explains, "Its primary ingredient is soybean oil, a highly processed seed oil linked to inflammation and poor heart health. It also contains GMO egg yolks, meaning they likely come from hens raised on genetically modified feed, lowering their nutritional quality."

And it gets worse. According to Sabat, "The addition of sugar, disodium EDTA (a chemical preservative), and natural flavors—which can be a mix of undisclosed additives—further reduces its appeal as a clean and healthy option. With processed ingredients replacing real, wholesome fats, Blue Plate is far from the best mayo choice."

Duke's Mayonnaise

Nutrition : 1 Tbsp

Calories : 100

Fat : 12g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 70mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Coming in at No. 3 for the unhealthiest is Duke's Mayonnaise.

Sabat recognizes that Duke's Mayonnaise may have a long-standing reputation, but she says the ingredients make it a less-than-healthy choice.

She explains, "It is primarily made with soybean oil, a highly processed seed oil known to cause inflammation and negatively impact heart health."

But that isn't the only negative thing. Sabat points out that "The eggs used are GMO, meaning they likely come from hens raised on genetically modified feed, reducing their nutritional value. Additionally, Duke's contains disodium EDTA, a chemical preservative, and natural flavors, which can be a mix of undisclosed additives. With these processed ingredients, this mayo falls short of being a clean and wholesome option."

Kraft Mayonnaise

Nutrition : 1 Tbsp

Calories : 90

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium :75 mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber:0 g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0 g

Another brand that uses soybean oil is Kraft Mayonnaise and lands in second place for unhealthiest on our list.

Sabat explains, "Kraft Mayonnaise is not a healthy choice due to its reliance on soybean oil, a highly processed seed oil linked to inflammation and poor heart health. The eggs used are non-organic, meaning they may come from hens raised with antibiotics and GMO feed, reducing their nutritional quality."

Additionally, this mayo contains disodium EDTA, a chemical preservative that extends shelf life but offers no health benefits, and "natural flavors," which can include a mix of undisclosed additives. With artificial ingredients and inflammatory oils replacing wholesome fats, Kraft Mayo lacks the quality of healthier alternatives.

McCormick Mayonnaise

Nutrition : 1 Tbsp

Calories : 100

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium :90 mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber:0 g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

The top spot for the worst mayo is McCormick Mayonnaise due to its long list of unhealthy ingredients.

According to Sabat, "McCormick Mayonnaise is one of the least healthy mayo options due to its use of highly processed and inflammatory soybean oil. It contains GMO eggs and added sugar, unnecessary in a savory spread."

She adds, "The inclusion of disodium EDTA, a chemical preservative, and "natural flavors," which can be a mix of undisclosed additives, further reduces its quality. With artificial and processed ingredients replacing wholesome fats, this mayo is far from a clean or nutritious choice."