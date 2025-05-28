6 Big Box Wines Shoppers Say Taste as Good as Expensive Ones

Good quality wine is more accessible and affordable than ever, especially in big box stores which offer premium wines without the associated price tag. Reds, whites, roses, sparkling options, and imported wines are all available at excellent price points, so no matter what your budget, you can get something truly impressive without breaking the bank. So which wines do people recommend? Here are six big box wines just as good as the high-end expensive bottles, shoppers say.

Kirkland Signature Champagne Brut

The Kirkland Signature Champagne Brut is fantastic value for money (depending on where you are it will run around $20 a bottle). “Kirkland brand should never be slept on. Costco champagne is better than any champagne I can find for the same $20 price point (which these days outside of wholesale is none),” one shopper said. “Brunellos and Barolos are definitely way below average for the categories, but at their price points still manage to hit pretty hard.”

Member’s Mark Moscato D’Asti

Member’s Mark Moscato D’Asti ($8.98) is highly rated by shoppers. “This is a very good sparkling wine. We had a name brand one and wanted to see if Member’s Mark was just as good. It was very comparable!” one Sam’s Club member said. “Great value! My daughter wanted sparkling wine instead of Champagne at her wedding and this worked perfect!” another commented.

California Roots Cabernet Sauvignon

Target's private label California Roots Cabernet Sauvignon ($5.00) is a fan-favorite wine. "This is one of their best tasting wines. I've tried all of the California Roots! This one is my #1, then the red blend, then the Moscato and Pinot G is a tie for me 🙂 Cheers 🥂 loves!," one shopper wrote. "This wine is my go to red. It's tasty and extremely affordable! Always a hit when I use it for gatherings as well," another said.

Kirkland Signature Prosecco DOCG

The Kirkland Signature Prosecco DOCG ($8.79 in Los Angeles) is an absolute steal, shoppers say. “My fiancé and I are in the process of purchasing alcohol for our wedding in a few weeks. In our opinion, the Kirkland brand Prosecco is superior as far as quality and price,” one member said.

Bota Box Pinot Grigio Box

BJ’S shoppers love the Bota Box Pinot Grigio Box ($19.99). “Wonderful dry white wine. Basically the only wine I drink. The boxed wine is good quality,” one shopper said. “Not too sweet and great for a large party. Much better than some other boxed white wines that are super sweet,” another agreed.

California Roots Sangria Red Wine

The California Roots Sangria Red Wine ($5.00) is a firm fan-favorite with Target shoppers. “I go to expensive wineries all the time. This is a great sangria. Freeze it and enjoy. I do!” one shopper said. “I’ve purchased this Sangria twice now, and it does not disappoint. I prefer sweet wines and this one is delicious, but not too sweet,” another raved. “I also feel nice and mellow after a glass, never had a hangover from it, even when going for a glass and a half, also, you simply can’t beat the price point for such a good wine.”