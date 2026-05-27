7 Fast-Food Drinks Customers Crave in Hot Weather

Beat the heat with these refreshing lemonade, shake, and soda options.

Summer is almost upon us which means it’s time for delicious cold drinks to truly shine. Many fast-food chains have specific beverages diners swear taste the absolute best, from standard soda to special milkshakes and sweet teas. If you’re looking to mix it up and try something next once the weather gets warmer, there are several fantastic choices to add a little zing to hot weather get-togethers: Here are seven fast-food drinks perfect for enjoying during the hot summer days.

Chick-fil-A Lemonade

Chick-fil-A‘s Lemonade and Sunjoy, both regular and diet, are addictive, fans say. “I’m not someone who typically goes for diet drinks, but a diet sunjoy is honestly the best drink on the menu!” one fan said.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast

Taco Bell‘s Mountain Dew Baja Blast is a fan-favorite beverage. “It was scientifically engineered in a lab to be the perfect beverage pairing with any Taco Bell item,” one Redditor said. “Like chocolate and peanut butter, Oreo cookies and vanilla ice cream, or chicken and buffalo sauce before it; the pairing of Baja Blast and Taco Bell is a flavor revelation. It is a miracle.”

Shake Shack Strawberry Shake

Shake Shack Strawberry Shake is a delicious refreshing option during hot days. “It was strawberry and when I took a sip the first thing I said was ‘Oh! That’s real ice cream’,” one happy diner shared.

Dairy Queen S’mores Blizzard

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Dairy Queen‘s S’mores Blizzard® Treat is a must-have on a hot day. “Just went to Dairy Queen for the first time in probably 10 years and searched for the best blizzard, this is the answer!” one fan raved. “They used to make a s’mores galore back in the 90s and it was UNREAL It had marshmallow fluff chocolate graham crackers and it was absolutely out of this world.”

Wendy’s Lemonade

Wendy’s Lemonade hits “every time”, according to fans. “The strawberry lemonade is so dang fire,” one diner said. “Have you tried the pineapple mango though? 👀” another commented.

Burger King Strawberry Lemonade

Burger King’s Strawberry Lemonade is deliciously refreshing. “I just drank it and it’s DELICIOUS!! Way better than the Minute Maid one. I’m just going to order 2 strawberry lemonades and then I’ll be all happy,” one fan said.

McDonald’s Diet Coke

On the rare occasions I indulge in a Diet Coke, the McDonald’s drive-thru is still the best place to get it. “McD’s has the best tasting Coke and Diet Coke. I have the sip cup deal from Panera and still get my Diet Coke from McD’s,” one fan said.