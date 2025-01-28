Coca-Cola Issues Urgent Recall After 'Unsafe' Chemical Found in Popular Drinks

Coca-Cola has recalled drinks in three European countries after discovering "higher levels" of the chemical chlorate in certain cans and bottles. The chlorate was discovered during routine testing at a bottling facility in Ghent, Belgium, leading to the recall of drinks in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

"In consultation with the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (AFSCA) in Belgium, and with the Luxembourg and food Luxembourg administration (ALVA), we are recalling a number of products due to an overly high content in chlorate," the company says.

The recall includes all the variants (incl. Zero and Light) of Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Fuze Tea, Minute Maid, Nalu, Royal Bliss, and Tropico in cans and in recorded glass bottles carrying a production code ranging from 328 GE to 338 GE, according to Coca-Cola.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chlorate is a Hazardous Substance

Chlorate is a hazardous substance used for making herbicides, explosives, dyes, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, paper, and other chemicals, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. It can damage the kidneys and liver, and high levels can "reduce the blood's ability to transport oxygen, causing headache, fatigue, dizziness, and a blue color to the skin and lips (methemoglobinemia). Exposure to very high levels can cause trouble breathing, collapse and even death."

What Happens to Your Body When You Drink a Coke

According to a 2015 study by The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), "levels of chlorate in drinking water and in foods were too high and could result in potential serious health effects (impaired functioning of the thyroid due to inhibition of iodine uptake), especially among infants and children."

An investigation is underway in the United Kingdom to make sure none of the recalled bottles and cans are being sold there. "The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is investigating if any Coca-Cola products containing 'higher levels' of a chemical called chlorate are on the UK market," says Anne Gravett of the FSA, via The Independent. "If we identify any unsafe food, we'll take action to ensure it is removed and alert consumers."

Coca-Cola does not believe the levels found are dangerous, but is recalling the drinks out of caution. "Independent expert analysis concludes that any associated risk for consumers is very low," a spokesperson told the BBC.

"Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belux asks consumers not to consume the products with these codes and bring them to the point of sale to obtain a reimbursement," the company says in a statement.

A Full List of the Drinks Recalled

The affected products include Fuze Tea varieties such as Black Tea Peach Hibiscus, Green Tea Mango Chamomile, and Sparkling Black Tea Lemon, as well as Fanta flavors like Orange, Zero Sugar Orange, Agrumes, Exotic, Lemon, and Zero Sugar Pineapple Grapefruit. Minute Maid's Multivitamins and Apple juices, along with Coca-Cola's Original Taste, Zero Sugar, Zero Sugar No Caffeine, Light, Cherry, Zero Sugar Cherry, and Zero Sugar Vanilla, are also included in the recall.

Additionally, Nalu's Energy Green, Exotic, Botanical Yuzu Rosemary, Frost, and Botanical Strawberry Rhubarb, Royal Bliss Tonic Water and Agrumes Ylang Ylang, Sprite's Lemon-Lime and Zero Sugar variants, and Tropico L'Original are impacted. The recall applies to products with production codes ranging from 328GE to 338GE and includes packaging formats such as 200ml and 1L glass bottles, as well as 150ml, 250ml, and 330ml cans.

Consumers who have purchased these products are advised to check the production codes and avoid consumption. Further details on the recall and potential risks associated with the affected batches can be obtained from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgique.