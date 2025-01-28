This Iconic '80s Soda Is Back With a Surprising New Twist

Healthy sodas are in, and so is anything nostalgia-inducing. So it only makes sense to bring back one of the most kitschy and trademark soda brands of the 1980s, giving it an even healthier twist. Suja Life, the company behind cold-pressed juice brands Suja Organic and Vive Organic, recently acquired Slice soda brand from PepsiCo and is fully relaunching the fruity line of sodas with a revamped, more nutritious formula and a splashy new look.

The new-and-improved Slice is available in a bunch of flavors, Grapefruit Spritz, Lemon Lime, Orange, and Strawberry flavors, at select Target, Costco, Albertson's, and HEB stores. Classic Cola, Ginger Ale, and Grape will join the lineup later this year.

"That's right. Slice Soda has officially hit shelves. Real soda. Real benefits. Real refreshing," reads the caption of a January 6 Instagram post. "Slice Lemon Lime Healthy Soda is rolling out at @costco, @heb, @albertsons, @vons, @pavilions, @safeway, and more!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

26 Best & Worst Sodas on Grocery Shelves, According to Dietitians

Suja Life maintains that the taste will resemble the OG Slice. However, the improved gut-healthy probiotic and prebiotic ingredients will be all-natural and offer superior nutrition, function, and taste while remaining low in sugar and calories. There is no high-fructose corn syrup involved and each can has 5 grams of sugar.

Fans of the OG soda shared their joy on social media. "We need the original Orange Slice forget the healthy alternative.. orange slice is the greatest orange pop that ever existed," commented a fan of Instagram. "Welcome back," added another. "True nostalgia in a can," a third chimed in.

How much will the rebranded Slice cost? According to the website, a 12-pack of any flavor retails online for $35.99, so $3 a pop. It will cost significantly less at the grocery store, according to those lucky enough to find it near them.

Laura Jayne Lamb of Costco Hot Finds shared an Instagram Reel of her local discovery. "Slice Healthy Soda is at Costco in the Southeast Region for a limited time with an 8 pack of Lemon Lime and Orange flavors," she wrote in the caption. She claims that she got a variety pack of 8 of the "grown-up" version of the classic for just $12.99. "I have to say this tastes just like I remember it," she says in the video.