These fast-food chains stand out for fast, accurate, and customer-friendly drive-thru service.

The fast-food drive-thru system varies dramatically from chain to chain, and people have strong opinions on the subject, so much so that research has been devoted to it. In October 2025, the 25th Annual Drive-Thru Study, conducted by Intouch Insight and QSR magazine, examined 13 fast-food brands across three categories: classic, chicken, and beverage, basing research on 165 undercover visits per brand, conducted by trained evaluators posing as regular customers between for a total of more than 2,000 visits across the U.S. What they found, and what diners report on sites like Reddit, may (or may not!) surprise you. Here are 5 fast-food chains with the best drive-thru service, according to diners.

Chick-fil-A

While Chick-Fil-A was the slowest at the drive-thru in the study, it ranked highest in satisfaction, and was the 2nd most accurate. Redditors rarely complain. “They have the best service in fast food, period,” a Redditor says. “They are consistently the fastest in my experience, especially during peak times,” another adds. “They can absolutely put out more orders per hour than anyone else, by far,” a third chimes in. “I never check my chic fil a bag. It’s honestly never been. Wrong easily the best fast food experience from almost everything except maybe selection. Inside is clean. Lines move fast,” another adds.

In-N-Out Burger

According to diners, In-N-Out Burger has some of the most efficient outdoor order takers. “I’d have gone with In N Out burger. They repeat your order back to you like 3 times sometimes,” a Redditor says. “From my decades of experience with In N Out, drive thru is quicker. I’ve done research on this multiple times and drive thru always wins,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver’s

People adore Culver’s, from the delicious ButterBurgers to the polite fresh delivery service. “Culvers is terrific. In every way,” a person commented. “I recently stopped at the Culver’s in Rosemont IL. The have the best drive thru setup that I have ever seen. You order and then drive to a parking spot. They bring the food to your car. This is extremely efficient. If your order comes up quick you don’t have to sit in a line,” a Redditor shared in a post.

Dutch Bros Coffee

If you are craving coffee but don’t want to go inside and order from a barista, head to Dutch Brothers, which tied for satisfaction with Chick-Fil-A. The drive-thru coffee company with more than 1,000 locations across 19 states was also ranked as the most accurate coffee spot.

Taco Bell

According to the study, the fastest overall was Taco Bell, with customers spending about four minutes in line. It also recorded high accuracy at 87%. Diners agree that their orders are rarely messed up. “Taco Bell near me has never messed up an order in 10 years lol I am blessed,” a Redditor shared.