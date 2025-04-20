5 Bodyweight Moves That Sculpt Your Core Faster Than Crunches

On a serious note, traditional crunches just don't cut it anymore. Sure, they fire up your abs, but if you're looking to sculpt your midsection and build a core that performs as well as it looks, it's time to upgrade your toolbox. Core strength goes beyond having a six-pack; it's about building stability, power, and control through your entire trunk. And while crunches isolate the rectus abdominis (hello, top-layer abs), they miss the mark on deeper muscles and overall functionality.

That's where these five powerhouse bodyweight moves come in. They challenge your core in multiple planes, engage deeper stabilizing muscles, and promote better posture and movement. Whether you're pairing them with strength exercises as a superset, plugging them into an accessory circuit, or finishing your workout with a spicy core burner, these exercises deliver results—and they do it faster than crunches ever could.

Move: Forearm Planks with Dips

This move lights up your entire anterior core, including the transverse abdominis (your built-in weight belt), rectus abdominis, and obliques, while adding an anti-rotation challenge. Unlike crunches, it builds strength that carries over into real-world movements and lifts.

How to Do It:

Start in a forearm plank position with your elbows stacked under your shoulders, feet hip-width apart, and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Brace your core, squeeze your glutes, and keep your neck neutral. Dip your hips slowly to the left side, hovering just above the ground. Return to center, then dip to the right. Continue alternating sides with control, avoiding excessive twisting through the upper body.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 total dips (5 to 6 per side).

Move: V-Ups

V-ups are a dynamic core option that targets upper and lower abs, unlike crunches, which mostly hit the top half. Plus, they demand coordination and hip flexor engagement, perfect for carving definition and improving athletic control.

How to Do It:

Lie flat on your back with your legs extended and arms reaching overhead. Engage your core to lift your upper body and legs simultaneously, reaching your hands toward your toes to form a "V" shape at the top. Pause briefly at the top while keeping your spine long and chest lifted. Lower with control back to the starting position.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps

Move: Leg Lowerings

This move hammers the lower abs and demands spinal stability, teaching you to control your pelvis; a skill crunches don't train. It's a go-to for bulletproofing your lower back and tightening your core from the bottom up.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with both legs extended toward the ceiling and your arms down by your sides or underneath your glutes for added support. Press your lower back into the floor by engaging your core. Slowly lower your legs toward the ground, keeping them straight and together, until they're just a few inches off the floor. Go as low as you can go without your back arching. Raise your legs back to the start with control and repeat.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Move: Russian Twists

Russian Twists engage the obliques and rotational core muscles, vital for spine health and athletic movement. Crunches train you to flex forward, and twists train you to resist and control rotation, which is key for sports, lifting, and everyday function.

How to Do It:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and heels lightly touching the ground. Lean back slightly to engage your core. Clasp your hands together or hold a lighter weight for added resistance. Twist your torso to the right, rotating from your ribs, not just your arms. Return to center and twist to the left. Continue alternating sides in a controlled rhythm. For more challenge, hover your feet off the floor.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 20 total reps (10 per side).

Move: Side Plank with Dips

Side planks activate the obliques, glutes, and deep stabilizers, and adding dips brings a dynamic challenge that torches your side core muscles. Crunches don't even come close to the full-body engagement this movement offers.

How to Do It:

Start in a side plank on your right forearm with your feet stacked or staggered, body in a straight line, and left arm resting on your hip or extended upward. Engage your core and glutes to keep your hips lifted. Dip your hips down slowly toward the ground, keeping your body aligned. Press back up to the starting position using your obliques and repeat. Complete all reps on one side, then switch.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 dips per side.