4 Bodyweight Workouts That Tone Your Core in Under 10 Minutes

You don't need to do crunches to tighten your midsection. There are lots of other exercises that can help you achieve a flat tummy, according to experts. Celebrity fitness trainer and health and wellness expert Jenna Willis designs strength training routines for her A-list clients, including Camila Cabello and Lala Kent. "You don't need crunches or a ton of time to fire up your core—just smart, sweaty moves that work multiple muscles at once that hit hard, are functional, fiery, and fun," she says.

Reverse Lunge Twist High to High Knee Hop

The first exercise Willis suggests? Reverse lunge twist high to high knee hop. "Start in a standing position. Step one leg back into a reverse lunge, twisting your torso toward the front leg. Then, as you come up, drive your knee high and add a hop at the top," she says. You can modify by taking out the hop and just doing the twist.

Push-Up to Knee Tap Plank Hold

The second exercise Willis recommends is a push-up to knee tap plank hold. "Do a push-up (on knees or toes), then hold at the top in a strong plank. From here, slowly tap one knee to the floor at a time, keeping your hips steady like you've got a glass of wine balanced on your back," she says.

Side Plank Hip Dips

The third exercise is side plank hip dips. "From a side plank (on your forearm or hand), lower your hips toward the floor, then lift them back up—like a mini wave. Keep your body in one straight line and squeeze through your side waist at the top," she suggests.

Forearm Plank Walk to Pike Jack

Start in a forearm plank. Step one hand up at a time into a high plank, then walk them back down, controlled and steady. From your forearm plank, jump both feet up into a pike (hips high), then back out," she instructs.

Do These Exercises Circuit Style

Willis recommends runnning these exercises "circuit-style," doing 40 seconds on, 20 seconds off. "Three rounds if you're feeling bold. Trust me—your abs will feel it without a single crunch," she says.