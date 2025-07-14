6 Simple Belly Fat Workouts Perfect for Men Over 50

If you’re in your 50s and struggling to lose belly fat, you’re not alone. The so-called “middle-aged spread” is no joke. At this stage of life, your metabolism slows down, testosterone levels decrease, and lean muscle mass naturally declines—all of which can make abdominal fat challenging to lose, even with regular exercise, says Dr. Kira Capozzolo, doctor of chiropractic and co-owner at Twin Waves Wellness Center. To help address these changes head-on, Dr. Capozzolo shares six low-impact belly fat workouts perfect for men over 50.

“At my wellness center, I work with a lot of men over 50 who feel like they’re doing all the right things—but the belly fat just won’t budge. The truth is, our bodies change with age, and our workouts need to evolve too. Here’s what I recommend for burning fat, protecting joints, and feeling strong again—without pushing your body past its limits,” Dr. Capozzolo says. “Low-impact workouts are a smart way to burn calories and strengthen muscles without stressing aging joints. They’re easier to recover from and reduce the risk of injury, which helps with consistency—arguably the most important piece of the fat loss puzzle.”

Below, Dr. Capozzolo shares her top six low-impact workouts that effectively burn belly fat without stressing the joints.

6 Low-Impact Workouts That Burn Belly Fat Fast for Men Over 50

Swimming

“[Swimming is] a full-body cardio workout that’s gentle on the joints but great for strength,” Dr. Capozzolo explains.

Water is a great environment for your workouts. According to Aqua Fitness, a report from Harvard Medical School, swimming is one of the most effective ways to exercise your entire body. It strengthens the heart and muscles, promotes greater range of motion, and significantly decreases joint pressure. On top of that, swimming is an excellent calorie burner.

5 Standing Exercises That Flatten Belly Fat Without a Single Crunch

Brisk Walking

Lacing up your sneakers and taking a brisk walk may seem like a simple activity, but it’s a mighty addition to your weight-loss efforts.

“Especially when done daily or with intervals—[walking] adds up fast,” Dr. Capozzolo says.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, walking at a brisk pace of 4 miles per hour for 30 minutes can burn approximately 135 calories for a 125-pound person, 175 calories for someone weighing 155 pounds, and 189 calories for an individual who is 185 pounds.

Want a Slimmer Waistline? Build These 5 Moves Into Your Morning

Bodyweight Strength Training

You don’t need a pricey gym membership or fancy equipment in order to get in a productive workout session. In fact, Dr. Capozzolo highly recommends bodyweight strength training—exercises like squats, planks, and pushups—to boost metabolism and build muscle.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stationary Cycling

Stationary cycling provides an excellent cardio workout without joint impact, especially if you switch up the resistance, Dr. Capozzolo says.

Cycling at a moderate pace for 30 minutes can torch approximately 210 calories for a 125-pound person, 252 calories for someone weighing 55 pounds, and 294 calories for an individual weighing 185 pounds (via Harvard Health Publishing). If you bump up the intensity to a more vigorous pace, the calorie burn increases to 315, 278, and 441, respectively.

5 Cardio Moves Trainers Swear By for Burning Belly Fat Fast

Tai Chi or Qigong

“These gentle practices improve balance, core strength, and reduce stress,” Dr. Capozzolo tells us.

Plus, research shows that Tai Chi can be a productive mindful workout practice for weight loss and reducing one’s waistline circumference.

Resistance Band Training

Resistance bands are lightweight, portable tools that allow you to fit in an effective workout anywhere, whether at home, in the office, or on the road. Dr. Capozzolo dubs resistance band training “a joint-friendly way to build and maintain muscle mass.” More muscle means more calories burned.