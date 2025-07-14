 Skip to content

If You Can Hold These 3 Positions, Your Body Is Decades Younger

Can you hold these 3 positions? Find out how young your body really feels.
Avatar for Jarrod Nobbe
By
Published on July 14, 2025 | 6:00 AM

    Want to know how young your body feels? Don’t look at your birth certificate—look at how well you move and how strong you feel in key positions. While most workouts focus on reps and sets, holding your body in specific postures can reveal the truth about your mobility, control, and muscular endurance.

    These three isometric holds challenge your stability, coordination, and strength all at once. They strip away momentum, forcing you to rely on raw body control and muscle activation. If you can hold all three with clean form, your body is operating like someone 10, 20, even 30 years younger.

    Let’s dive into the three positions that act as real-world indicators of youth and strength.

    7 Strength Tests That Show Whether Your Body Is Still Young

    Position #1: Wall Sit for 60 Seconds

    Wall Sit
    Shutterstock

    The wall sit is a powerful test of lower-body strength and muscular endurance. It simulates a deep squat position without movement, demanding constant tension in your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. It also challenges your mental grit—your legs will start to shake, but the key is holding your position without shifting or rising.

    If you can sit deep and hold strong for a full minute, your legs and hips are aging better than most.

    Why It Matters: Strong legs are crucial for performing daily tasks such as standing, walking, climbing stairs, and preventing falls. This move demonstrates your lower body’s endurance and stability.

    How to Do It:

    1. Stand with your back against a wall and your feet about two feet in front of you.
    2. Slide down the wall until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle and your thighs are parallel to the floor.
    3. Keep your heels flat and knees stacked over your ankles.
    4. Press your lower back into the wall and engage your core.
    5. Hold this position without shifting, rising, or resting your hands on your thighs.

    This Simple Test Can Reveal How Fit You Really Are (No Equipment Needed)

    Position #2: Single-Leg Balance Hold (Eyes Closed)

    Single Leg Balance
    Shutterstock

    Balance is one of the first physical abilities to decline with age, and one of the most important to maintain. Holding a single-leg stance with your eyes closed removes visual feedback, forcing your body to rely on proprioception and joint stability.

    If you can stand on one leg with your eyes closed for 10 to 20 seconds, you’ve got next-level control.

    Why It Matters: Maintaining balance helps prevent injuries and keeps your reflexes sharp. It also shows that your hips, ankles, and core are firing together as a unit.

    How to Do It:

    1. Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms relaxed at your sides.
    2. Shift your weight onto one foot and slowly lift the other foot off the ground.
    3. Find your balance with your eyes open, then gently close your eyes.
    4. Keep your standing leg slightly bent and avoid leaning or hopping.
    5. Hold for up to 20 seconds, then switch legs.

    The 5 Bodyweight Exercises That Build More Muscle Than Weights After 50

    3. Dead Hang from a Pull-Up Bar

    Dead Hang
    Shutterstock

    Grip strength, shoulder mobility, and core control all play a role in the dead hang. Just hanging from a pull-up bar might sound simple, but it demands full-body coordination. If your shoulders are tight or your grip fades quickly, you’ll feel it right away.

    A strong, 30- to 45-second hang shows your body is mobile, resilient, and ready for more advanced strength work.

    Why It Matters: Grip strength has been linked to longevity, while shoulder health affects everything from reaching overhead to picking up bags or grandkids. This hold supports both.

    How to Do It:

    1. Grab a pull-up bar with your hands shoulder-width apart and your palms facing forward or neutral.
    2. Lift your feet off the ground and allow your body to hang freely.
    3. Keep your arms extended, shoulders slightly engaged, and legs together.
    4. Avoid swinging or shrugging your shoulders.
    5. Breathe steadily and aim to hold for 30 to 45 seconds.

    Best Tips to Stay Strong and Mobile for Life

    Holding these three positions well doesn’t just make you look younger—it means your body is working like it should. To keep progressing and preserve these abilities, use these tried-and-true strategies:

    • Strength train two to four times per week with full-body movements
    • Incorporate balance and mobility drills into your warm-ups
    • Stretch your hips, hamstrings, and shoulders regularly
    • Stay consistent with daily walks and low-impact cardio
    • Focus on form and control over speed or intensity
    Jarrod Nobbe, MA, CSCS
    Jarrod Nobbe is a USAW National Coach, Sports Performance Coach, Personal Trainer, and writer, and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 12 years. Read more about Jarrod
    Filed Under
    More in Mind + Body
    • Warming-up muscles exercises before training. Man in sportswear, running athlete doing ATG split squat before training outdoors. Concept of sport, active and healthy lifestyle, competition, marathon, If You're Still Doing These 5 Strength Moves After 40, You’re Doing It Wrong. cover

      5 Strength Habits That Sabotage Muscle Gains

    • Senior man on his mountain bike outdoors (shallow DOF; color toned image) 6 Low-Impact Belly Fat Workouts Perfect for Men Over 50. cover

      6 Simple Belly Fat Workouts Perfect for Men Over 50

    • High Knees. Close up of muscular black man doing fitness exercise, lifting leg and waving arm, free space, panorama. 7 Simple Moves To Build Rock-Solid Abs While You Walk , cover

      7 Walking Moves That Build Rock-Solid Abs

    • Fitness weightlifting man doing shoulder press. Gym workout lifting dumbbell weights. Male athlete with muscular arms with dumbbells overhead training biceps. 5 Strength Moves That Build Lean Muscle Fast After 40. Cover

      5 Moves That Build Lean Muscle Fast After 40

    • A young woman with vitiligo in a pink crop top does a pull-up on a monkey bar in a park on a sunny day.If You Can Hold These 3 Positions, Your Body Is Decades Younger. cover

      If You Can Hold These 3 Moves, You’re Years Younger

    Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.