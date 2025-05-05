This 3-Move Bodyweight Combo Burns Fat in Under 6 Minutes

When you don't have time to spare but want a workout that leaves your lungs gasping and your muscles on fire, bodyweight training delivers. No gym, no problem. Just your body, a bit of space, and a willingness to push your limits. You can build considerable intensity in minutes if you pair the right exercises with the proper format.

The secret? Creativity. Combining explosive, compound movements turns any small workout window into a high-octane fat-burning furnace. Dynamic combos like jumps, taps, and powerful bursts spike your heart rate, challenge your whole body, and ignite your metabolism long after your last rep. And when you go hard, short sessions are all you need.

This three-move bodyweight combo seamlessly blends athleticism, strength, and cardio into one brutal yet effective package. Here's how to do it—and three fast workout formats to torch calories in under 6 minutes.

Move: Alternating Lunge Jumps

Lunge jumps load your lower body while challenging balance and coordination. You'll hammer your glutes, quads, and hamstrings with every rep—and since you're switching legs mid-air, your core and stabilizers get fired up too. The explosive nature of the move cranks your heart rate and scorches calories.

Muscles Trained: Quads, glutes, hamstrings, calves, core

How to Do It:

Start in a lunge position: right foot forward, left foot back, both knees bent to 90 degrees. Drive through your front foot and explode upward, switching legs mid-air. Land softly in a lunge with the opposite foot forward. Repeat the jump-swap continuously, keeping your chest tall and core braced.

Pro Tip: Land light and low. Think "quiet feet"—it saves your joints and forces better control.

Move: Push-Up + Shoulder Taps

This hybrid move targets your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core simultaneously. The push-up builds upper body strength and drives up your heart rate. The shoulder taps force your core to stabilize under tension, training your body to resist rotation and maintain total-body control.

Muscles Trained: Chest, shoulders, triceps, core.

How to Do It:

Start in a high plank with hands directly under your shoulders. Lower into a push-up, chest to floor. Press back up powerfully to plank. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder, then your left hand to your right shoulder. Keep your hips square—no twisting or swaying.

Pro Tip: Slightly widen your feet for improved balance during the taps. Don't rush—form first, speed second.

Move: Burpee Broad Jump

This is your all-in-one fat burner. The burpee demands speed, coordination, and full-body effort. Add a broad jump, and you get an explosive lower-body power move that requires even more oxygen—and scorches even more calories.

Muscles Trained: Chest, shoulders, quads, glutes, hamstrings, core

How to Do It:

Start standing tall with feet shoulder-width apart. Drop into a squat, place your hands on the floor, and kick your feet back into a plank. Perform a push-up. Jump your feet back under you and explode forward in a broad jump. Reset, turn around, and repeat.

Pro Tip: Land soft and stay loaded. Don't let your knees cave in—stay athletic from jump to jump.

The Best Workouts to Burn Fat Under 6 Minutes

You don't need an hour to make serious progress—just six minutes of focused intensity. These fast-paced workouts utilize explosive, full-body movements to elevate your heart rate, engage your muscles, and burn fat quickly. Pick your favorite format, hit the timer, and get after it.

Workout #1 6-Minute AMRAP

What you need: Just your body and a timer. This 6-minute AMRAP (as many rounds as possible) challenges your endurance and mental grit.

The Routine:

10 Alternating Lunge Jumps (5 per leg) 8 Push-Up + Shoulder Taps (1 push-up + 2 taps = 1 rep) 6 Burpee Broad Jumps

Directions: Set a timer for 6 minutes. Complete as many rounds as possible of the exercises above, in order. Keep rest to a minimum. Stay controlled but push your pace. Track your rounds and try to beat it next time.

Workout #2: HIIT Intervals (:45/:15)

What you need: A Timer and open space. This high-intensity interval format keeps you working hard with brief rest periods between rounds.

The Routine:

:45 Alternating Lunge Jumps :45 Push-Up + Shoulder Taps :45 Burpee Broad Jumps :45 Alternating Lunge Jumps :45 Push-Up + Shoulder Taps :45 Burpee Broad Jumps

Directions: Perform each move for 45 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds before moving on. Go through all six intervals for a total of 6 minutes. Focus on crisp, powerful reps with minimal rest, sloppiness.

Workout #3: Ascending Ladder AMRAP

What you need: A timer and grit. This ascending ladder starts easy—but don't let it fool you. It builds fast and gets brutal.

The Routine:

1 Alternating Lunge Jump (each leg) 1 Push-Up + Shoulder Tap 1 Burpee Broad Jump 2 Alternating Lunge Jumps (each leg) 2 Push-Up + Shoulder Taps 2 Burpee Broad Jumps

…and so on for 6 minutes.

Directions: Set your timer for 6 minutes. Start at 1 rep per exercise. Add 1 rep to each move every round. Keep climbing as high as you can go. Rest only if needed. Aim to beat your total reps next time.