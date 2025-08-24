5 Bottled Salad Dressings Chefs Say They Always Keep in the Kitchen

Ever wonder what chefs use in the kitchen while cooking? Salad dressing is a staple many turn to to instantly elevate a dish, but the real surprise is that it’s oftentimes not homemade. A lot of chefs use store-bought dressings for convenience, but without compromising on flavor. Whether you need to boost flavor for a salad or dip, having the right bottle of dressing makes a big difference. Here are the five salad dressings chefs keep in their kitchen, according to culinary pros Eat This, Not That! spoke to and why it’s their favorite.

Bob’s Famous Bleu Cheese Salad Dressing

Bob’s Famous Bleu Cheese Salad Dressing originated from the founder of the infamous Bob’s Big Boy chains, and while there’s only 55 locations left per ScrapeHero, (there used to be 240) the dressings are going strong and are chef’s favorite. “Being the chef and owner of a restaurant that is big on taste, my favorite salad dressing is Bob’s Famous Bleu Cheese Salad Dressing,” says Bruno Fonseca, Chef/Owner Foreigner Restaurant & Bruno’s Oysters. It’s high quality and flavorful ingredients like blue cheese, mayo, sour cream, buttermilk and is seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and onion.” He explains, “This dressing is great to have as a staple in your fridge. The notes of umami set it apart, and sometimes I even add a bit of Worcestershire sauce! The dressing is great for loaded wedge salads, smoked and hot chicken wings, and even a burger can benefit from being paired

with this dressing.”

Olive Garden Signature Italian

Olive Garden Signature Italian is a light and versatile dressing that Chef Josh Gadsden | High Cotton (Charleston, SC) loves. “You can use it for way more than just salads,” he says. “It is a good marinade for chicken, fish, or vegetables.”

Ken’s Steakhouse Creamy French Dressing

Chef Josh has two bottled dressings he swears by and his second go-to is Ken’s Steakhouse Creamy French. “With this one, I like to use it when I grill pork chops or use it on sandwiches or wraps,” he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Toby’s Ranch Dressing

Toby’s Ranch Dressing is tasty and made with limited clean ingredients so you can enjoy guilt-free. “It is the perfect amount of onion and dill and I love the thick, creamy consistency,” says Chef Sue Zemanick | Zasu (New Orleans, LA).

Chick-fil-A Creamy Salsa

Chick-fil-A Creamy Salsa is flavorful and has a kick, but isn’t too spicy. “The Chick-fil-A creamy salsa is so versatile,” says Chef Chelsea Christian | Slightly North of Broad (Charleston, SC). “It’s great on grilled chicken salads but I also love to use it in my breakfast burritos!”