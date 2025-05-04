7 Major Brands Raising Prices Right Now

The trade war between China and the United States is starting to seriously impact American businesses, some of which have announced plans to hike prices as a result of the tariffs. Many everyday items such as baby gear, toys, power tools, knives, and much more are either sourced from or made in China, which has been hit with 145% tariffs. Big companies who rely on Chinese manufacturers are saying they have no choice but to either discontinue specific products or hike prices—here are seven major brands where you can expect things to get much more expensive.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker says price hikes are coming as a result of the tariffs. "In light of the current environment, we are accelerating adjustments to our supply chain and exploring all options as we seek to minimize the impact of tariffs on end users while balancing the need to protect our business and our ability to innovate for years to come," said CEO Donald Allan. "With that in mind, we implemented an initial price increase in April and notified our customers that further price action is required."

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble says price hikes are "likely" as a result of the tariffs. "There will likely be pricing — tariffs are inherently inflationary — but we're also looking at sourcing options," P&G CEO Jon Moeller said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The brand owns Tide and Charmin, which could become more expensive.

Hasbro Toys

Toy company Hasbro manufactures a significant amount of merchandise in China, and says prices will likely go up as a result of the tariffs. "I think we're making rapid changes," CEO Chris Cocks told CNBC. "You know, our goal was to get to about 40% of global sourcing out of China by the end of 2026. I think we'll hit that much earlier."

Zwilling J.A. Henckels

German kitchenware company Zwilling J.A. Henckels makes some of its knives in China, which is being hit with 145% tariffs. This means the company will have to raise prices starting around June. "We don't want to increase prices," chief sales and marketing officer Joanna Rosenberg told The New York Times. "There's just no way that we can absorb some of these price increases."

UPPABaby

Upscale baby gear company UPPAbaby, known for their exceptional baby seats and strollers, will be raising prices as a result of tariffs. "Please know that we've made every effort behind the scenes to absorb as much of the cost as possible, but some price increases are unfortunately unavoidable," the company says. "We know this isn't easy news, especially at a time when every dollar matters.Due to rising import tariffs, updated pricing will go into effect on May 5th, 2025 across most UPPAbaby products​."

Munchkin

Leading children's company Munchkin, which sells cups, high chairs, diaper pails, and much more, is trying to move as much of its business out of China as possible but may have to increase prices by 20% in the meantime. "There are a lot of products that we just will not order anymore at the current rates," chief executive Steven Dunn told The New York Times. "You can't pass on a 145 percent tariff to the consumer and expect them to buy the same product."

Avocado Mattress

Avocado Mattress will start to increase mattress prices by about 6% and other products by an average of 7.5%, according to The New York Times. According to chief executive officer Vy Nguyen, many "core natural components" are sourced from Thailand, India, and Guatemala.