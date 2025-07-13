Costco is home to some of the most excellent products on the planet, from delicious snacks, bakery goods, and drinks to the latest and greatest Apple products. There are many fabulous finds at the warehouse, but the most popular are categorized as “Member Favorites,” and they get their own tab on the Costco website. This week, several exceptional items have achieved this status. Here are 7 Costco Member Favorites for sale this week.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

If you love ice cream, smoothies, or anything cold and blended, Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker is a must-buy. The kitchen gadget makes everything from ice cream and frozen yogurt to frozen drinks. For $189.99, get the machine plus three, 24-ounce CREAMi Deluxe Pints and Lids.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides are a popular buy at Costco, as the warehouse offers a great deal on a 1.5-pound container of the unflavored variety. Get it for $34.99 online and even less in stores – and right now it is an additional $6 off, just $28.99. It is gluten, dairy, and soy-free and sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine. “Love it! It has more than double the amount of my last collagen powder and dissolves the best of the three brands I have tried. I can’t speak for the effectiveness of this product, because I’ve only been using it a few days, but I can tell you that taking collagen this way is very effective. I have been putting it in my morning coffee for about four months and my hair seems fuller, my nails seem stronger and my skin seems clearer and brighter. The big difference is in my joints, even my knees. I no longer need to wear knee straps when I run and no longer have pain & aching at night. I’m thrilled! It’s a great addition to any wellness routine,” claims one shopper.

Fairlife Nutrition Plan Chocolate Protein Shakes

Fairlife Nutrition Plan chocolate shakes are one of my regular buys during every Costco run. I drink them before workouts and hand them to my children before swim practice to ensure we are all getting our protein fix for the day. Each bottle boasts 30 grams of protein and just 150 calories. It tastes just like chocolate milk without that chalky protein powder aftertaste. “Great taste, good price,” writes one shopper. “I’m disappointed I can’t find the chocolate flavor in my local warehouse, but the price (and convenience of delivery) online is solid. The taste is great. It’s one of the best tasting pre-made protein shakes out there, hands down. There’s no chalky texture like some other brands – it takes/feels just like milk. I’ve found these to be a good substitute for Fairlife Core Power shakes. The protein to calorie ratio is quite good and they don’t contain any questionable ingredients (IMO). They’re great post workout, as a snack, or to supplement overall nutrition. I highly recommend giving them a try.”

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags

“The trash bags,” aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are not to be slept on, according to one Redditor in a forum about the best Kirkland products. “I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I’ve never had a bag bust, and they’ve helped me move about a million times!” Another they “can’t live without these trash bags!” calling them “perfect in every way” due to the fact they are odorless, “stretch so they don’t easily rip or split open if something square or sharp pokes into the bag (so no messy spills!)” and are “just the right size,not too big, not too small, so I can’t really overfill them and I can lift, lug and throw them into the outdoor garbage bin all by myself, if I need to.” Get 200 for $20.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels

I am obsessed with PB-filled pretzels and Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels are not only delicious, but a bargain. “Peanut butter pretzels are definitely my favorite,” says a shopper. “Those pretzels have been outlawed at my house because I have zero self control around them and eat them like a hamster stuffing my pouches,” another joked. $11.99 for a huge container.

Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grain Granola

I am not surprised that another of my Kirkland Signature favorites is also worth of Member Favorites status. The Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grain Granola, a 35.3-ounce bag of USDA organic granola infused with probiotic cultures, is delicious and great for your gut. It is such a better deal than any of the granola at regular stores, and honestly tastes more delicious. https://www.costco.com/kirkland-signature-organic-ancient-grain-granola-353-oz.product.100531037.html

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds have been a favorite of Costco shoppers for decades. “Those chocolate almonds get me every time, they’re so good I can’t help but shove my hand in the container and eat 100 every time I pass by lol,” one says. “They’ve been an obsession of mine for at least 10 years,” another writes. “7650 calories in the whole barrel” and “2550 calories per day if you eat 1/3rd of it per day,” another points out. “Yeah the only way to win is to not play at all. I just cannot buy these.” Order them online for $23.99 or get them for less in the warehouse.