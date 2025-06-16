Breyers Just Launched Wild New Frozen Dessert

It’s finally here! After months of slow rollout, the entire selection of Breyers new Campfire Collection S’mores are hitting shelves, and fans are already going nuts. “Breyers began rolling out the Campfire Collection S’mores to retailers nationwide in January 2025. While Breyers S’mores Bars, Sandwiches and Tubs were the first to roll out, Breyers S’mores Pints are just starting to make their way to shelves,” the company says. Here’s what you need to know about these delightful new drops.

Campfire Collection S’mores Pints and Tubs

Campfire Collection S’mores 48 oz. Tub and Pints are made with “a base of toasted marshmallow and crunchy graham cracker, then add chocolate swirls made with creamy Hershey’s Milk Chocolate.” Fans appreciate the taste, with one Redditor saying, “I must confess that sometimes I like the texture of frozen dairy desserts, this is actually one of my favorites. Great taste and the texture is actually like a marshmallow in a way!”

Campfire Collection S’mores Bar

The Campfire Collection S’mores Bar is made with a “deliciously toasted marshmallow base surrounded by a chocolate layer made with Hershey’s Milk Chocolate” and coated in a graham cracker crunch. “It’s like an inverted chocolate eclair bar with chocolate candy coating and graham crust. Also reminds me a bit of Dairy Queen’s crunch coat,” one fan said.

Campfire Collection Sandwich

The Campfire Collection S’mores Sandwich is made with a “toasted marshmallow base infused with chocolate swirls made with smooth Hershey’s Milk Chocolate,” between two graham cracker wafers. “I am absolutely addicted to the ice cream bars version of this! I’m on my third box in two weeks,” a fan shared. “Kind of tasted like the bottom of a homemade hersheys chocolate milk 😋 the graham “crunch” is not at all crunchy though. plenty of it, and it’s tasty, but more chewy,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Breyers Mini Freezerpit

From now through June 13, Breyers is celebrating the Campfire Collection S’mores collection by offering fans a chance to win a Mini Freezerpit, a limited-edition tabletop cooler that will keep your frozen treat perfectly chilled. “The Mini Freezerpit was created for those who couldn’t attend Breyers’ one-day-only pop-up on May 30 at Maggie Daley Park, which transformed downtown Chicago into a frozen s’mores escape,” the company says.

CarbSmart Strawberry Bars

Breyers also recently launched the CarbSmart Strawberry Bars, an alternative sweetener frozen dessert fans love. “Breyers Carb Smart is killing it tbh, so much cheaper for the value than the other low cal brands and imo just as tasty,” one fan said. “The neapolitan and rocky road are my favorite – but specifically the strawberry in the neapolitan. If the bar tastes anything like that then I 100% need to get on it.”