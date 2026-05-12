6 Frozen Chicken Tenders That Taste Like Restaurant Quality

Upgrade your freezer with these crispy, high-quality chicken strips.

Frozen chicken tenders are a mainstay in my freezer, perfect for throwing together quick and delicious meals and snacks in minutes. These pre-cooked breaded tenders are ideal for homemade chicken sandwiches, tacos, and more, and can be zhuzhed up with your favorite dipping sauces. There are plenty of options at the grocery store, but which ones are worth your precious freezer space? Here are six frozen chicken tenders that taste like you ordered them from a restaurant.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips taste just just as good, if not better, than restaurant food. “This is the closest to homemade of any frozen fried chicken I’ve tried,” one Walmart shopper said. The coating is lighter than most frozen fried chicken. It’s not that hard, thick crust that dominates a lot of frozen fried chicken.”

Country Pride Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders

Country Pride Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders are crispy, restaurant-quality chicken breast strips. “It’s good! Just like McDonald’s chicken nuggets. Used the air fryer as instructed,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Applegate Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders

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Applegate Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders are an excellent gluten-free option. “Finally a gluten free option without any corn products. I love the taste and crunch!” one Sprouts customer shared.

Yummy All Natural Chicken Breast Tenders

Yummy All Natural Chicken Breast Tenders are delicious and heat up in no time. “Made these in our air fryer and they came out so delicious. Just like the restaurants:-),” one shopper said in the reviews. “Absolutely the best prepared tenders I’ve ever had. Just enough breading, just enough seasoning,” another commented.

Golden Platter Organic Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders

Golden Platter Organic Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders are crispy and delicious, with a mild flavor perfect for dipping. “Hands down the best frozen tenders ever. Made better by the fact they are organic. Breading is crispy, chicken has good texture and bag contains many good size tenders,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders are pricey but worth it. “This is the best frozen breaded type chicken brand money can buy,” one fan said. “Had this brand of chicken in a chicken & waffles spot in Connecticut when during a work contract. Chicken is delicious & highly recommend for the quality,” another commented.