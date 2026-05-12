7 Frozen Pizzas That Taste Better Than Delivery This Month

Ditch the takeout for these high-quality, gourmet frozen pies.

If you want good frozen pizza that easily rivals your favorite delivery spot, there are several truly excellent options to choose from: Frozen pizza has come a long way over the last decade alone, and the freezer aisle is packed with gourmet pizzas made with quality ingredients that taste just as good, if not better, than delivery. If you’re planning to restock the freezer, here are seven frozen pies that everyone in the family will love.

Di Fara Pepperoni Pizza

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Di Fara Pepperoni Pizza is one of the most delicious, high-quality frozen pizzas you can get. This pizza is topped with classic cup-and-char pepperoni, Di Fara’s secret Sunday sauce, a blend of whole milk mozzarella, aged parmesan cheese, and hand-picked basil, on a signature golden crispy crust. “One bite and you’re on the corner of 15th and Avenue J in Brooklyn,” the brand promises.

Porta Margherita Pizza

Porta Margherita Pizza is a simple yet outstanding frozen option perfect for kids and adults alike. “We’ve tried pretty much every flavor and like them all. We love the crust, and there’s always so much pepperoni I use them for my kids school lunches too!” one fan said.

Pizza Antica Pepperoni Pizza

Pizza Antica Pepperoni Pizza is not the cheapest option but quality-wise, it’s outstanding. This is authentic Neapolitan-style pizza topped with Hobb’s Family Pepperoni, 100% Cow’s Milk Grande Mozzarella, “Alta Cucina” tomato sauce, on 72-Hour naturally fermented dough cooked at 800-degrees in a stone hearth pizza oven. “I don’t know where they get this pepperoni, but it gives me just enough flavor where I feel like I’m treating myself, but not too much that I feel guilty afterwards,” one shopper said.

Yough! Mozzarella Cheese Pizza

Yough! Mozzarella Cheese Frozen Pizza contains 40g of protein per pie, but you would never guess this was a better-for-you option because it’s so tasty. “I used to spend Friday nights ordering DoorDash because I wanted something quick and tasty when I get home but I always felt guilty after eating it,” one shopper said. “Keeping this is my freezer has made it so easy to stay on track and get my protein goals!! Plus it’s freaking delicious!!”

Urban Pie Pizza Co. Roasted Garlic Bianco Pizza

I am obsessed with both white pizza and Roman-style pizza, so the Urban Pie Pizza Co. Pinzza Roman Style Crust Roasted Garlic Bianco Pizza ticks every box. “One of the best frozen pizzas I’ve had,” one Sprouts shopper said. “Pricey but taste fresh not frozen and quality ingredients.”

Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza Happy Hour Pepperoni Pizza

Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza Happy Hour Pepperoni Pizza is made with 100% real mozzarella, provolone, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses and no artificial anything. “This is the best pizza my family has ever tried so glad that Target is giving this a try.. do yourself a favor grab them because they’re not gonna be in stock long.. you will not regret it. It is the best home baked pizza,” one fan said.

Sprouts Basil Pesto Chicken Pizza

Sprouts Basil Pesto Chicken Pizza is a fan-favorite pie packed with flavor. “Very flavorful and we loved the crispy crust. I liked that they were generous with the toppings. Will definitely buy again,” one shopper said.